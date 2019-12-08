

Westech Automotive Maungakaramea snuck away with the only win of the weekend's Northland premier cricket ODI competition as the two other games were abandoned.

Taking on Kensington Tavern Onerahi Central at Kensington Park on Saturday, Maungakaramea lost the toss and bowled first, but quickly gained the ascendancy as they dismissed both Onerahi openers inside seven overs from the bowling of Mark Andrianatos.

However, Onerahi's No 3 and No 4 pairing, Fletcher Coutts and Todd Beehre, rebuilt their team's innings with scores of 67 and 60 respectively.

Onerahi's Fletcher Coutts saved his team's blushes after a poor start with the bat, scoring 67 from 107 balls. Photo / Tania Whyte

At 143/2, Onerahi looked set to make hay in the final eight overs but when Coutts was dismissed off the bowling of Chris Page, it sent Onerahi into a tailspin and their remaining seven wickets were lost for just 22 runs as they limped to 169 all out.

Maungakaramea's Bhavik Patel was chief destroyer on the day, picking up four wickets for 20 runs from his 6.2 overs.

After rain had affected the match, Maungakaramea were chasing a reduced target calculated through the Duckworth Lewis method, which they achieved in the 19th over at 69/3, Bert Horner top-scoring with 23.

Maungakaramea batsman Ian Page guided his team home on Saturday, with an important 22 from 44 balls. Photo / Tania Whyte

The two other games of round seven certainly promised some thrilling action but both had to be abandoned. At the Kamo Recreation Ground, Duracrete Products City got to 199 in 41 overs before they were bowled out by the home team, Motel Sierra Kamo.

City's innings was anchored by an impressive unbeaten 111 from No 3 batsman James Banicevich. Unfortunately, none of his teammates were able to form a partnership with the first drop, City's next highest being 19 from Kieran Nelson.

In response, Kamo managed 96/4 after 12.3 overs before the game was abandoned. Kamo certainly showed some desire for a result as No 5 Curtis Cherrington was flying at 53 from 27 balls, before he was dismissed four balls prior to the end of play.

It was a day for inconsequential hundreds it seemed, as Kaipara Flats No 6 batsman Jack Beaven scored 100 from 95 balls before their game against FMG Northern was abandoned at Kensington Park.

Kaipara Flats' Jack Beaven was in good form with the bat as he notched up a century at Kensington Park. Photo / Tania Whyte

Beaven formed a partnership with middle-order batsman Byron Jollivet, who scored 69, to rescue his side from an early collapse which saw the visitors 15/3 after 4.1 overs.

Northern opening bowler Cale Pooley clearly came ready to play on Saturday as he removed Kaipara opener Kyran Dill with the game's first ball, before taking four more wickets to end with figures of 5-34 from nine overs.

Northern's Cale Pooley was a dynamo with ball in hand as he picked up a fifer against Kaipara. Photo / Tania Whyte

After a slow start which saw Northern opening batsman Luke Halligan still on zero after 29 balls, the game was abandoned with Northern at 20 for no loss after eight overs.

ODI round eight fixtures (Dec 14, 10.30am start):

Maungakaramea v Kamo at Maungakaramea Domain

Northern v Kaipara at Kensington Park 2

Onerahi v City at Kensington Park 1