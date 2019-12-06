More than 900 Northlanders were hit with a colour explosion on Thursday evening during the 2019 Ray White Hātea Loop Challenge.
In what was the last of Sport Northland's run/walk events for 2019, the eager crowd was covered in coloured powder before and during the course.
The fastest time from the 4.8km course was Ben Hawkins with 18 minutes 36 seconds while the quickest female was Caris Teo with a time of 19.13, the third fastest time overall. The fastest overall team were Keith Andrews Trucks.
Top 10 results
Men:
1. Ben Hawkins - 18.36
2. Shiloh Rumbal - 18.37
3. Keagan Hayes - 20.27
4. Eanna O'Siadhail - 20.37
5. Dilan Palmer - 20.40
6. Scott Kennedy - 21.09
7. Craig Grant - 21.18
8. Adrian Booth - 21.56
9. Tawa Degoey - 22.18
10. Eddie Roberts - 22.25
Women:
1. Caris Teo - 19.13
2. Katie McVerry - 22.00
3. Ruth Hutchinson - 22.08
4. Adelle Allbon - 22.26
5. Elaine McIlhinney - 23.34
6. Kerryn Ferneyhough - 24.29
7. Sarah Wainwright - 24.52
8. Chani Dunseath - 25.17
9. Alicia Cartledge - 25.52
10. Celina Westbrooke - 25.57