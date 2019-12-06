More than 900 Northlanders were hit with a colour explosion on Thursday evening during the 2019 Ray White Hātea Loop Challenge.

The crowd really got into the spirit of the colour aspect before the Hātea Loop Challenge on Thursday. Photo / Jason Milich - Action Images Northland

In what was the last of Sport Northland's run/walk events for 2019, the eager crowd was covered in coloured powder before and during the course.

The fastest time from the 4.8km course was Ben Hawkins with 18 minutes 36 seconds while the quickest female was Caris Teo with a time of 19.13, the third fastest time overall. The fastest overall team were Keith Andrews Trucks.

The loop track provided a great backdrop for all runners and walkers. Photo / Jason Milich - Action Images Northland

Top 10 results

Advertisement

Men:

1. Ben Hawkins - 18.36

2. Shiloh Rumbal - 18.37

3. Keagan Hayes - 20.27

4. Eanna O'Siadhail - 20.37

5. Dilan Palmer - 20.40

6. Scott Kennedy - 21.09

7. Craig Grant - 21.18

Advertisement

8. Adrian Booth - 21.56

9. Tawa Degoey - 22.18

10. Eddie Roberts - 22.25

It wasn't long before people were covered from head to toe in coloured powder. Photo / Jason Milich - Action Images Northland

Women:

1. Caris Teo - 19.13

2. Katie McVerry - 22.00

3. Ruth Hutchinson - 22.08

4. Adelle Allbon - 22.26

5. Elaine McIlhinney - 23.34

6. Kerryn Ferneyhough - 24.29

7. Sarah Wainwright - 24.52

8. Chani Dunseath - 25.17

9. Alicia Cartledge - 25.52

10. Celina Westbrooke - 25.57