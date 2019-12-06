Rugby and golf fans alike gathered at the Whangārei Golf Club yesterday for the annual Northland Rugby Union golf day.

The event, from which the funds raised will support the Rugby For Life programme, was a chance for some of the Northland rugby community to celebrate 2019's rugby season with a selection of past and present Northland players.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to catch the action.

Northland women's rugby manager Scott Collins eyes his ball travelling down the fairway. Photo / John Stone
Macca McKenzie watches his ball approach the hole. Photo / John Stone
Napo Henare makes his putt under the careful eyes of his playing party. Photo / John Stone
Northland rugby referee Boris Jurlina shows off an impressive swing. Photo / John Stone
David 'Irish' O'Brien keeps his composure on the green. Photo / John Stone
Mangonui rugby development coach Josh Hyde leans back and admires his shot off the tee. Photo / John Stone
