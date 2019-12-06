On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Rugby and golf fans alike gathered at the Whangārei Golf Club yesterday for the annual Northland Rugby Union golf day.
The event, from which the funds raised will support the Rugby For Life programme, was a chance for some of the Northland rugby community to celebrate 2019's rugby season with a selection of past and present Northland players.
Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to catch the action.