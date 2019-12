A rainy morning wasn't enough to dissuade the dogged croquet playing field which gathered at the Whangārei Croquet Club for their monthly tournament yesterday.

Over 30 players battled on through a few mid-morning showers with competitors travelling from as far north as Kaitaia and as far south as Waipū to attend.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to catch the action.

Whangārei Croquet Club clubrooms, in operation since 1908, provided a great backdrop for yesterday's action. Photo / John Stone

A rainy morning couldn't wipe the smile of Kensington Croquet Club member Colin Williams' face. Photo / John Stone