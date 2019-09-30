

Fourteen of Northland's brightest cricket talents are ready to make their mark on Australian soil as they prepare for a 12-day tour in Melbourne.

The Northland senior secondary schools development cricket team, which featured current Year 12s and 13s from schools around the district, left from Whangārei's Cobham Oval yesterday morning before flying to Melbourne from Auckland.

In what was the second tour of its kind, the combined secondary schools team will play seven 50-over matches and one 40-over match across the 12 days with games against Trinity Grammar School (October 1), Caulfield Grammar School (Oct 2), Haileybury College (Oct 3), Melbourne Grammar School (Oct 5), Xavier College (Oct 6), The Geelong College (Oct 7) and Mentone Grammar School (Oct 9).

The initial squad was invited and selected by the current Northland senior secondary school selectors in conjunction with the tour coach, Karl Treiber.

The squad is as follows:

Billy Alexander-Crawford (Kamo High School)

Will Crum (Kamo High School)

Luke Halligan (Kerikeri High School)

Max Hart (Kerikeri High School)

Michael Krige (Whangārei Boys' High School)

Vinnie Von Mulert (Whangārei Boys' High School)

Nathan Parkes (Kamo High School)

Brandon Peck (Whangārei Boys' High School)

Hunter Reid (Kamo High School)

Baxter Skudder (Auckland Grammar School)

Luke Trigg (Whangārei Boys' High School)

Max Turner (Kamo High School)

Kobe Walters (Kamo High School)

Sam Webb (Whangārei Boys' High School)

More than a dozen parents and supporters have travelled with the team. Live scoring and results can be found on the CricHQ website.