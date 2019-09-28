The Northland Kauri have shown their strength in a dominant 22-12 win over the Taranaki Whio in Inglewood this afternoon.

The visitors, who showed immense power in defence, were too good for the home side as Northland's 10-nil lead at halftime proved insurmountable for Taranaki who finished the game well with a try right as the hooter sounded.

This was Northland's second consecutive win in their first season in the Farah Palmer Cup and set up a tantalising finish to their inaugural campaign with a home game against Tasman.

The Kauri's forward pack was the difference on the day in both attack and defence. Their ball-carrying skills were evident as they punched holes through the Taranaki defence and gave opportunities for the Kauri backline to run through.

The sunny day in Inglewood couldn't have started better for the visitors as Northland's under-18 women's team, who played Taranaki's under-18 team as a curtain-raiser, ran out to a huge win, 65-14.

This set the stage perfectly for the Kauri who performed their haka alongside the under-18 team. After a messy first 10 minutes when Northland held much of the ball, captain and hooker Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate crashed through the Taranaki defence around the fringes of the ruck to score the game's first try after about 11 minutes.

With the score at 5-nil after an unsuccessful conversion attempt from Northland number 8 Krystal Murray, the visitors went straight back on the offensive after the Whio showed poor discipline.

While it wasn't a complete performance from the Kauri, a lack of discipline from Taranaki gave Northland many opportunities to move into opposition territory. After 22 minutes, the Whio had conceded about five penalties to Northland's none, as well as about eight turnovers through handling errors.

Northland's backline didn't function well for most if the game but in a rare moment of brilliance with about five minutes to go in the first half, Kauri first five Tyler Nankivell made a partial break after a gut-busting run from Ngata-Aerengamate.

Nankivell was able to attract a couple of defenders which freed up the space for Northland second five Stacey Tupe to run through, gather the offload from Nankivell and score her team's second try.

Northland went into the sheds up 10-nil and had been rarely tested by what looked a threatening Taranaki outfit. About eight penalties conceded by the home side gave Northland all the possession and territory required to keep control in the first 40 minutes.

However, the second half was a different story because as the visitors tired, Taranaki grew in confidence and would score their first try about 15 minutes into the second half. A great break for the home side down the right wing caught Northland out and despite a potentially try-saving tackle from fullback Savannah Bodman, the visitors couldn't stop Taranaki closing the scoreboard gap to 10-7.

While Northland's forwards were dominant, ruck security was an issue and was the source of most of Northland turnovers. Taranaki had their tails up after scoring and Northland faced the tough task of holding their defensive line against an enthused Whio backline.

Similar to the first half, errors crept back into Taranaki's game and gave Northland the field position necessary to score again with about 13 minutes to go in the game. A great line from reserve midfielder Kararaina Wira-Kohu saw her break through the oncoming defence and score the try which was converted to extend their lead to 17-7.

The visitors kept the pressure on and it wasn't long before Northland found themselves just metres from the Taranaki line. After a Whio player was given a yellow card, Northland pressed their advantage to score down the left-hand side through blindside flanker Mia Anderson.

A missed conversion saw Northland lead 22-7 into the dying seconds. However, the home side would regain some pride through a great run of about 50 metres and would eventually score to end the game, 22-12.

The Kauri next play Tasman in Whangārei on October 5.