Northland runners turned on in droves on a sunny Sunday to take part in the NorthCloud Whangārei Run/Walk festival.
Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to catch the best in action.
Results:
Half Marathon Run:
1st: Louis Young - 01:14:32
2nd: Sam Rout - 01:18:27
3rd: Ben Evans - 01:18:29
4th: Tim Gould - 01:19:07
5th: Shiloh Rumbal - 01:20:23
6th: Caris Teo - 01:26:44
7th: Ivan Robertson - 01:29:01
8th: Christopher Taylor - 01:29:39
9th: Richard Ellison - 01:30:51
10th: Mathew Chiaroni - 01:31:09
Half Marathon Competitive Walk:
1st: Slavko Rosandic - 02:23:00
2nd: Alan Connelly - 02:28:54
3rd: Suzy Watkins - 02:41:24
4th: Stella Mcfarlane - 02:45:06
5th: Shona Nash - 02:48:16
6th: Michelle Cunningham - 02:49:01
7th: Anne Proffit - 02:53:54
8th: Julie Cotterill-Carneiro - 03:03:18
9th: Paul Williams - 03:13:3
Half Marathon Hybrid:
1st: Ash Hopkins - 01:55:47
2nd: Simone Jaunay - 01:59:14
3rd: Dirk Matthews - 02:05:52
4th: John Gillard - 02:09:39
5th: Rochelle Williamson - 02:10:36
6th: Nikki Foster - 02:15:53
7th: Febe Holmes - 02:17:24
8th: Bex Maccarthy - 02:17:48
9th: Matt Mills - 02:19:31
10th: Francisco Moreno-Galindo - 02:22:25
Half Marathon Walk:
1st: Allister Weatherall - 02:43:41
2nd: Carolyn Henwood - 02:44:23
3rd: Tania Burgess - 02:44:23
4th: Alby Hart - 02:56:16
5th: Tracy Kleingeld - 02:58:11
6th: George Douglas - 02:59:13
7th: Anthony Evers - 03:05:18
8th: Gary Sutcliffe - 03:14:15
9th: Stuart Morgan - 03:17:47
10th: Sylvia Morgan - 03:17:47
9km Run:
1st: Tim Goodwin - 00:35:24
2nd: Nathan Ryken - 00:39:06
3rd: Bella Earl - 00:39:54
4th: David Everest - 00:41:11
5th: Michiko Cooper - 00:41:56
6th: Ruth Hutchinson - 00:42:51
7th: Matt Colville - 00:44:55
8th: Andrew Gannaway - 00:46:05
9th: Debbie Monaghan - 00:46:20
10th: Mason Gray - 00:46:50
9km Competitive Walk:
1st: Annie Johnston - 00:55:08
2nd: Erin Jones - 01:07:07
3rd: Ian Jackson - 01:19:15
4th: Mark Dobbs - 01:22:49
5th: Tracey Dobbs - 01:22:51
6th: Donna Cooper - 01:26:11
7th: Fiona Allan - 01:31:56
8th: Nicky Flood - 01:32:55
9th: Kathy Tango - 01:33:10
10th: Michele Salmon - 01:33:10
9km Hybrid:
1st: Lorraine Jenkins - 00:46:42
2nd: Travis Bloem - 00:50:37
3rd: Megan Carlsson - 00:51:15
4th: Laurie Whitelaw - 00:52:44
5th: Logan Whitelaw - 00:52:53
6th: Barry Hudson - 00:53:44
7th: Mark Kitchen - 00:55:39
8th: Luke Black - 00:56:55
9th: Natasha Correa - 00:57:12
10th: Jason Blomeley - 00:58:27
9km Walk:
1st: Howard Esler - 00:49:13
2nd: Mandy Shepherd - 01:03:46
3rd: Kaylene Watson - 01:08:46
4th: Ashley Morris - 01:12:25
5th: Sherryn Smith - 01:14:04
6th: Christine Smith - 01:15:28
7th: Mark Alcorn - 01:19:11
8th: Gill Gould - 01:22:10
9th: Phil Meara - 01:23:03
10th: Fiona Aiken - 01:24:48
4km Run/Walk:
1st: Louis Moore - 00:18:24
2nd: Ryan Finey - 00:18:47
3rd: Lewis Phillips - 00:19:57
4th: Zulykha van de Wijdeven - 00:20:01
5th: Jacob Watson - 00:20:59
6th: Thomas Mcdonald - 00:21:39
7th: Alexander Piterskiy - 00:21:46
8th: Sarah Mcdonald - 00:21:50
9th: Brenna Hayes - 00:22:55
10th: Keeley Wiseman - 00:22:55