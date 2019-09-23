

Northland runners turned on in droves on a sunny Sunday to take part in the NorthCloud Whangārei Run/Walk festival.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to catch the best in action.

Results:



Half Marathon Run:

1st: Louis Young - 01:14:32

2nd: Sam Rout - 01:18:27

3rd: Ben Evans - 01:18:29

4th: Tim Gould - 01:19:07

5th: Shiloh Rumbal - 01:20:23

6th: Caris Teo - 01:26:44

7th: Ivan Robertson - 01:29:01

8th: Christopher Taylor - 01:29:39

9th: Richard Ellison - 01:30:51

10th: Mathew Chiaroni - 01:31:09

Half marathon women's winner Caris Teo was happy with her performance on Sunday. Photo / Tania Whyte

Half Marathon Competitive Walk:

1st: Slavko Rosandic - 02:23:00

2nd: Alan Connelly - 02:28:54

3rd: Suzy Watkins - 02:41:24

4th: Stella Mcfarlane - 02:45:06

5th: Shona Nash - 02:48:16

6th: Michelle Cunningham - 02:49:01

7th: Anne Proffit - 02:53:54

8th: Julie Cotterill-Carneiro - 03:03:18

9th: Paul Williams - 03:13:3

Al Weatherdale completes his second half marathon. Photo / Tania Whyte

Half Marathon Hybrid:

1st: Ash Hopkins - 01:55:47

2nd: Simone Jaunay - 01:59:14

3rd: Dirk Matthews - 02:05:52

4th: John Gillard - 02:09:39

5th: Rochelle Williamson - 02:10:36

6th: Nikki Foster - 02:15:53

7th: Febe Holmes - 02:17:24

8th: Bex Maccarthy - 02:17:48

9th: Matt Mills - 02:19:31

10th: Francisco Moreno-Galindo - 02:22:25

Gwen Owen proudly gets through her first ever half marathon. Photo / Tania Whyte

Half Marathon Walk:

1st: Allister Weatherall - 02:43:41

2nd: Carolyn Henwood - 02:44:23

3rd: Tania Burgess - 02:44:23

4th: Alby Hart - 02:56:16

5th: Tracy Kleingeld - 02:58:11

6th: George Douglas - 02:59:13

7th: Anthony Evers - 03:05:18

8th: Gary Sutcliffe - 03:14:15

9th: Stuart Morgan - 03:17:47

10th: Sylvia Morgan - 03:17:47

NorthTec volunteers (from left) Ezra Tyree, Jamie Batchelor and Bryan Stanford help out at the finish line. Photo / Tania Whyte

9km Run:

1st: Tim Goodwin - 00:35:24

2nd: Nathan Ryken - 00:39:06

3rd: Bella Earl - 00:39:54

4th: David Everest - 00:41:11

5th: Michiko Cooper - 00:41:56

6th: Ruth Hutchinson - 00:42:51

7th: Matt Colville - 00:44:55

8th: Andrew Gannaway - 00:46:05

9th: Debbie Monaghan - 00:46:20

10th: Mason Gray - 00:46:50



9km Competitive Walk:

1st: Annie Johnston - 00:55:08

2nd: Erin Jones - 01:07:07

3rd: Ian Jackson - 01:19:15

4th: Mark Dobbs - 01:22:49

5th: Tracey Dobbs - 01:22:51

6th: Donna Cooper - 01:26:11

7th: Fiona Allan - 01:31:56

8th: Nicky Flood - 01:32:55

9th: Kathy Tango - 01:33:10

10th: Michele Salmon - 01:33:10



9km Hybrid:

1st: Lorraine Jenkins - 00:46:42

2nd: Travis Bloem - 00:50:37

3rd: Megan Carlsson - 00:51:15

4th: Laurie Whitelaw - 00:52:44

5th: Logan Whitelaw - 00:52:53

6th: Barry Hudson - 00:53:44

7th: Mark Kitchen - 00:55:39

8th: Luke Black - 00:56:55

9th: Natasha Correa - 00:57:12

10th: Jason Blomeley - 00:58:27



9km Walk:

1st: Howard Esler - 00:49:13

2nd: Mandy Shepherd - 01:03:46

3rd: Kaylene Watson - 01:08:46

4th: Ashley Morris - 01:12:25

5th: Sherryn Smith - 01:14:04

6th: Christine Smith - 01:15:28

7th: Mark Alcorn - 01:19:11

8th: Gill Gould - 01:22:10

9th: Phil Meara - 01:23:03

10th: Fiona Aiken - 01:24:48



4km Run/Walk:

1st: Louis Moore - 00:18:24

2nd: Ryan Finey - 00:18:47

3rd: Lewis Phillips - 00:19:57

4th: Zulykha van de Wijdeven - 00:20:01

5th: Jacob Watson - 00:20:59

6th: Thomas Mcdonald - 00:21:39

7th: Alexander Piterskiy - 00:21:46

8th: Sarah Mcdonald - 00:21:50

9th: Brenna Hayes - 00:22:55

10th: Keeley Wiseman - 00:22:55