

It's a simple equation for Northland FC's first men's team, win their last game of the season and they stay in the Lotto NRFL second division.

However, if they lose to Franklin United in Auckland on Saturday, Northland's top men's football team will be relegated below the second division for the first time in 16 years of playing.

This comes after the team secured a vital 2-nil win over Oratia United at Tikipunga Sports Park on Saturday. Northland striker Brett Plant put the home team ahead in the 21st minute after guiding a quality cross from Mark Prowse into the net before midfielder Johnny Fletcher secured the win with a volley in the 78th minute.

Northland FC midfielder Johnny Fletcher (left) tucks away the home side's second goal with a well-placed volley in the 78th minute. Photo / Karen Maisey

The passion and enjoyment shown by the boys in blue after the goals and the final whistle was obvious to see. While a return to winning ways was great to see for Northland, none of it will matter if they don't prevail in Pukekohe on Saturday.

"My first feeling, honestly, was relief but then also having to temper celebrations," Northland FC coach Owen Liiv said.

"If we don't win this weekend then all we've done is a stay of execution, the job isn't done yet so we can't relax."

Plant, who scored the first goal, was relentless up the front for Northland and, while he missed a couple of early opportunities, the pressure he applied to Oratia's defence along with Prowse directly led to getting the advantage early.

Liiv said Plant was a Northland man through and through and Saturday's goal was a long time in the making.

"I think [Plant] is going to be a mainstay of the squad for years and he's really going to be an asset when he reaches his peak.

"Days like [Saturday] help him feel like he belongs and he can affect games at that level."

It was double delight for Northland FC on Saturday as the reserve team, who through its 1-all draw with Oratia reserves, was confirmed as NRFL second division reserve league champions with a round remaining.

Liiv said the success of the reserve team showed the depth in Northland football and was an accurate representation of what Northland teams could achieve in NRFL competitions.

"It shows that we've got the ability to compete. I don't think the league position with the first team is reflective. We've played good footy and we've been unlucky but it shows that the future is bright."

Northland FC's women's team finished their season with a tight 2-1 loss to Central United in Auckland on Sunday. A more extensive write-up on the Northland FC women's team and their achievements will feature in the Northern Advocate later this week.

In Northland's premier men's and women's football competition, eight teams played four semifinals to decide who would be competing for the men's Stafford Choat Cup and the Northland premier women's cup in two weeks' time.

Tikipunga's Tyran Kitchen (left) battles for possession with FC Whangārei's Rhys Colmer on Saturday. Photo / Karen Maisey

For the men, Onerahi pulled off an impressive 2-1 away win against Kaeo-Inter on Saturday. Kaeo-Inter, who won this year's Northland premier league competition, have had the rub of the green against Onerahi this season but could not advance to the cup final after the one-goal loss.

Onerahi will meet Tikipunga's division one team after the latter beat FC Whangārei's premier team 2-nil on Saturday at Tikipunga Sports Park. The division one side was the winner last year as it beat Onerahi who will have a chance at revenge at Semenoff Stadium on September 7.

Tikipunga's Scott Burgess will be hoping to stride past Onerahi in two weeks time as he against FC Whangārei on Saturday. Photo / Karen Maisey

In the women's cup competition, Madhatters booked their place in the final with a 2-1 win over Bay Cosmos at William Fraser Park on Sunday. They will meet Kerikeri who toppled an in-form Onerahi team 3-2 at Baysport Waipapa on Sunday.