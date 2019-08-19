Whangaruru's top netball team are through to Saturday's Whangārei premier netball final by the skin of their teeth after a 46-45 victory over Whangārei Girls' High School.

Playing at ASB Stadium on Friday last week, Whangaruru needed to topple the schoolgirl team to advance to the premier final set for Saturday at 7.15pm at the stadium against the competition's in-form team, The Bubz.

The game was tight right through until the final whistle as the two teams couldn't be separated after the first quarter with the score at 13-all. Even though Whangaruru carved out a three-goal buffer by halftime, Whangārei Girls' High School (WGHS) reduced it to just one (37-36) with one quarter to go.

The second half of the season has been a good one for the strong Whangaruru unit. Photo / File

Whangaruru were able to hold their nerve in the final moments to secure the one-goal win. In the other game on Friday, Manawanui White comfortably beat Naumai 61-44.

The Bubz were afforded a week off last week after they beat Whangaruru 70-47 on August 9 to advance start to the final.

While she wasn't at Friday night's clash between Whangaruru and WGHS, Whangārei Netball Centre manager Rebecca Simper said all reports told of a competitive game which set up a good final on Saturday.

"The Bubz have been consistent but Whangaruru will definitely give them a run for their money," she said.

"Things can happen on the night and it's how people cope under pressure but support for both sides will definitely be there so it'll make for an exciting night."

Some remaining games of the season will be played on Friday night at ASB Stadium while the finals across the school and senior grades will be held on Saturday, also at the stadium.

Support for Whangaruru should be plentiful as the club's second senior side will take on Manawanui Red in the premier reserve final which will be played at 5.30pm, directly before the premier final.