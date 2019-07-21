Northland FC coach Owen Liiv has hit out at thieves who stole money and credit cards from the Tikipunga Sports Park clubrooms on Saturday, calling them "scum".

The break-in occurred during the first half of Northland FC's first men's team fixture against Hamilton's Claudelands Rovers, the visitors winning 1-0. It was discovered at halftime that someone had broken into the Claudelands changing room while the teams were playing on a field just metres away.

Money and credit cards were stolen and it seemed the perpetrator had attempted to do the same to the Northland FC changing room but was unable