

The group of Whangārei adventurers who scaled the highest free-standing mountain in the world, Mount Kilimanjaro, returned last week after four weeks away.

Thirty-one of the 32 travellers reached the summit of the Tanzanian mountain (5895m). The trip, organised through Northland organisation "Dream It", also featured travellers visiting the Kimnyake Secondary School where they played a football game against the school.

The climbing party regroups in an area know as the 'Lava Tower' heading between Shira Camp (3810m) to Barranco Camp (3962m). Photo / Supplied

Lillian Leathem (left) made sure to leave a bit of Northland in Tanzania. Photo / Supplied

Northland's travelling footballers stand with their opposition from Kimnyake Secondary School in Tanzania. Photo / Supplied