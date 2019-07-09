On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The group of Whangārei adventurers who scaled the highest free-standing mountain in the world, Mount Kilimanjaro, returned last week after four weeks away.
Thirty-one of the 32 travellers reached the summit of the Tanzanian mountain (5895m). The trip, organised through Northland organisation "Dream It", also featured travellers visiting the Kimnyake Secondary School where they played a football game against the school.