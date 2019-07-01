

Waipū and Te Rarawa will enter Northland's men's and women's premier rugby competition semifinals respectively with targets on their backs.

The two teams have been the dominant sides this season as both competitions' semifinals were decided after this weekend's results. In the men's competition, a 24-20 win for Wellsford over Old Boys Marist (OBM) saw them take the fourth spot to play top qualifiers Waipū at Waipū next weekend.

The second semifinal will see last year's champions, Kamo, play away to OBM. In the women's competition, Te Rarawa are scheduled to play at home against Hora Hora after the latter beat the Kamo Hawks 53-20 in Kamo on Sunday.

After City cleaned up Dargaville OB on Friday, 92-0, they will play Kaikohe in Kaikohe to decide who claims a second spot in the final.

Waipū's men's team only lost once to second-placed Old Boys Marist, while Te Rarawa finished clear at the top of the seven-team women's rugby table, four points ahead of Kaikohe.

Wellsford's trip to the men's competition semifinals did not come easy as they relied on Waipū beating a strong Western Sharks outfit on Saturday to ensure their passage into the top four.

Against OBM, the competition's southern-most side battled well before halftime with the score at 10-all, before Wellsford first five, Neil Warnock, scored from an intercept to take the lead going into the break.

"We knew going into the game that our best chance of going through [to the semifinals] was to win the game and if not, get as many points as we could," Wellsford coach Stu Oldfield said.

"It was a hard game, it went back and forwards but the boys came through in the set-piece and they dug deep which is good."

After an early try in the second half to OBM which levelled the score at 17-17, Wellsford were able to knuckle down and through blindside flanker, Josh Connolly, scored the try which won them the game and a semifinal spot.

City's dominant display against Dargaville OB was enough to send them through to next weekend's premier women's rugby knockout game against Kaikohe.

City coach Marcelle Kaipo said Kaikohe's strong forward pack would be a big threat at set-piece for his team.

"We have to be very clinical and conservative in regards to our defence and not commit too many people to the breakdown area."

Like other teams in the competition, City have been hit with injury and had as many as eight players unavailable for the game against Dargaville. Kaipo hoped with some of those players returning, his girls would rise to the occasion and progress to the final.

"Our ladies are excited because we've gotten this far and our goals have been met, anything more is just a bonus," he said.

"We are really excited at what we can continue to achieve and it shows that if you dream big, you can achieve those things."

Results:

Northland Bayleys premier men's rugby results (June 29):

Waipū 19 beat Western Sharks 12

Kerikeri 34 beat Mid Northern 29

Kamo 40 beat Hora Hora 14

Wellsford 24 beat Old Boys Marist 20

Hikurangi 64 beat Otamatea 31



Northland premier women's rugby results (June 28/30):

Hora Hora 53 beat Kamo Hawks 20

City 92 beat Dargaville OB 0