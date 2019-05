Drivers from across the globe battled it out on Friday and Saturday in leg one of the Rally of Whangārei. Northern Advocate photographer John Stone was there to catch the action.

Dust billows behind Hayden Paddon and Samantha Gray as they fly through stage 5, Crows Nest, in their Hyundai. Photo / John Stone

Mike Young and Malcolm Reed take flight in their Toyota Yaris on stage 1 at Pohe Island on Friday night. Photo / John Stone

David Holder and Jason Farmer staying out of the drain in their Holden Barina on Saturday. Photo / John Stone