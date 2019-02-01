

What would you say if someone told you they were going to spend their weekend traversing 242.7km by foot, bike and kayak?

What about if just one month prior, that same person had cycled 2027km from Cape Reinga to Bluff in 13 days, only to turn right around, drive back to Northland and go back to work just a few days later?

While some may already think this man's either stupid, mad or overly bored, Steve York from Ruakākā would assure you he was none of the above as he waited to compete in the Coast to Coast on February 8-9 across the width of the South Island, one month after he cycled the length of the country in under two weeks.

York, a 50-year-old podiatrist at Whangārei Hospital, has entered in and completed seven Ironman events, along with numerous long distance running and cycling races, but had not yet competed in the famous South Island contest, which pushes its brave competitors to the limit.

"It's probably taking me out of my comfort zone but I'm just ticking off something that I'm yet to do and yet to experience."

The terrain for this year's Coast to Coast in the South Island is as gruelling as it is long. Photo / Supplied

The race starts at Kumara Beach on the West Coast with a 2.2km run, followed by a 55km cycle leg before competitors hit the gruelling 30.5km mountain run up the infamous Goat Pass.

From there, competitors cycle a further 15.5km to a 70km kayak and finish with a 69.5km cycle to Brighton Beach on the East Coast.

There are a number of ways competitors complete the race, either as a team or as an individual over one or two days. Competing as an individual, York said his main worry was the debilitating 70km test in the water.

"With the Ironman, I just turn up on the day, pay my fee and I know I'm going to cross the line but with the Coast to Coast, I don't know what it's like to do a mountain run and I've seen a few videos of the Waimakariri river and I'm a bit worried about it."

For such a physically demanding challenge, York said his training had consisted off cycling twice a week, his first run last week and two practise kayak sessions down the Ruakākā River and the Whangārei harbour.

"It's not so much the training, it's actually what's up top that matters and I convinced myself I don't need the training, and I will cross the line."

Most would call him overconfident if it weren't for his recent achievements. On December 22, York set off on his bike, with wife Simone and children Taawhiri, 9, and Manaaki, 6, following in a campervan, to ride the length of the country, going straight down State Highway 1.

York said he knew he could achieve the monumental feat after he completed the Lake Taupo Cycle challenge twice, starting at 1.30am, and biking 320km in under 13 hours.

"I convinced myself if I could do that, cycling the length of the country was going to be easy because I could start early in the morning if I needed to make up time or get ahead of my schedule."

Steve York on one of the final legs of his 13 day journey. Photo / Supplied

After three days, 10 hours and 53 minutes of riding over two weeks, York arrived in Bluff on Thursday January 3, and promptly turned around and was back at work on the following Tuesday.

Despite cycling on one of the busiest roads at the busiest time of year, York said he had no incidents with other vehicles.

"I never came across any bad driving, or anyone who was upset with my riding and I always tried to be really courteous and ride as far left as I could.

"There are plenty of stories about how cyclists antagonise drivers and I don't want to be one of those who come of second best."

He said one of the highlights was to give his children the opportunity to visit many places in New Zealand.

"It was a bit of an adventure and the kids got to see more of the country than I had at their age, that was the first time I'd seen lots of the South Island."

After getting the endurance racing bug in 1991 as an eager 23-year-old, York finished his first Ironman in 1992 but would not enter again until 2013. He has competed in the event every year since.

York said his ability to break races down into stages made them more manageable and the real joy for him was in getting others involved and helping them achieve their goals.

"I get much more elation watching other people cross the finish line than I do myself, particularly those that I've inspired.

"I can see the joy not only on their faces but their family's faces because they've sacrificed a lot as well, that's my bonus."