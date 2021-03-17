Young Northlander killed when his car collided with truck in Dargaville

Emergency services work to clear the scene in the hours following a fatal crash in Dargaville this morning. Photo / supplied

The life of a 24-year-old man was the latest lost on Northland's roads after the car he was driving collided with a truck in Dargaville early this morning.



The driver was alone in the car travelling west along Jervois St in Dargaville in a 70km/h zone when his vehicle collided with an earthworks truck carrying a digger next to the driveway of a local business around 5.45am.

The man, who hasn't been named, died at the scene.

St John paramedics treated another patient in a minor condition at the crash site.

Senior Constable Warren Bunn of the police Serious Crash Unit, said the inquiry into the cause of the crash was ongoing at edition time.

The Northland rescue helicopter responded to the call alongside an ambulance, two crews from the Dargaville Volunteer Fire Brigade and Fire and Emergency NZ support vehicle.

SH14 between Awakino Point E Rd and SH12 was closed to motorists and traffic was diverted around the crash scene until around 9.30am.

The latest deaths are a stark reminder for everyone on Northland's roads to take more care to avoid a repeat of this time last year, Bunn says.

"Drive to the road rules - they are there for a reason."

The man's death marks the seventh fatality on the region's roads this year following the death of 17-year-old Joel Matthew Stanners less than a week ago in Maungatūroto.

Stanners died last Thursday when he was thrown from the front passenger seat of a seven-seater Volkswagen and was crushed by the vehicle as it rolled down a 5m grass bank on Bickerstaffe Rd.

Neither he nor the vehicle's driver was wearing a seatbelt.

March 2020 clocked the highest number of road fatalities for the year with five. On March 13 three women died in a two-car crash on a notorious stretch of State Highway 1 north of Whangārei.

The three women died at the scene after their northbound Toyota Vitz T-boned a BMWSUV travelling in the opposite direction.