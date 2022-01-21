Wynne Going's was instrumental in pursuing the development of Tutukaka Marina. Photo / Supplied

Just when Wynne Going's family were celebrating his life at the Tutukaka Marina he was instrumental in setting up, disaster from the Tongan tsunami struck.

The boating fanatic died at the age of 91 on January 9 and his family and friends met for drinks at the Whangārei Deep Sea Anglers Club last Saturday following his funeral earlier that day.

Going's daughter Vicki Wright said they had just finished the service and were about to leave when a fishing crew member at the club saw a yacht "go flying through the marina" outside the window."

There were about 25 people in the club at the time who were listening to "One Last Time" to remember Going.

Wynne Going, 91, passes away four days before the tsunami surges hit the coast of Tutukaka. Photo / Supplied

"We went out onto the balcony and realised tsunami is happening and thought what the heck.

"That was pretty crazy. We did not know anything before that, no phone alerts or texts or warnings."

Going played an important role in pursuing the development of the marina, in spite of considerable opposition, and it became a haven for boaties on this part of the coast, Wright said.

He stood for the Northland Harbour Board and served on it for nine years. Going was interested in a marina, having seen them in other parts of the world, and thought about how to accommodate one in Tutukaka.

In True Tales of the Tutukaka Coast, Going wrote about the objection he received for his dream of a marina, but he knew it was a good idea.

"I spent a lot of time travelling around New Zealand seeing guys who may have wanted to buy a berth. We had to seek so many berths before we even started."

The objectors even took them to court but didn't prevail.

"The Harbour Board put up most of the money but we had to pay $8000 or $10,000 per berth before they would even begin."

At first, they paid the Harbour Board but when the Marina Trust was created, it took over and the payments for berths went to operating costs for the marina.

It took two years to build.

"Over the years, the marina has increased in size, the reserve is used for multi-purposes and the breakwaters have been lengthened resulting in successful dive and fishing businesses."

Going had boats in the marina ever since it was built.

Wright recalled her father's love for Tonga and said he would have spent at least five winters there.

Wynne Going caught the Marlin on a 10kg line, earning him the NZ Big Game fish council's most meritorious catch "old man of the sea" trophy on his 88th birthday. Photo / Supplied

"To imagine it all started from a volcanic eruption in Tonga that he would have passed many times is quite surreal."

The family could not get back into the club until Monday afternoon to get the photo boards and other stuff and Wright said the photo slide show for Wynne was still running.

"It is really odd. The Powerpoint thing was rolling, the same that was played at his services.

"The whole time his pictures were rolling on the screen, upstairs in the clubroom, overlooking the marina."

None of his boats - or his family's or any of his previously owned boats - were damaged.

"He would be devastated to see the marina and people's boats damaged."