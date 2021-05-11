World's biggest skateboard tours Northland to promote Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Skateboarder Matt Markland performs a trick on the giant skateboard during a visit to Kaikohe West School. Photo / supplied

What's 12.5m long, has a set of dragster tyres and weighs 800kg?

The answer is the world's biggest skateboard, which is currently touring Northland to promote the Kiwi skateboarding team competing at the Tokyo Olympics in July.

This year will be the first time skateboarding has been accepted as an Olympic sport since the games were founded by the ancient Greeks in 776BC (although, to be fair, skateboarding was only invented around 1950AD, more than 2700 years later).

The giant wood and fibreglass board started its national tour in Northland on Monday with visits to Kaikohe West School and Kerikeri Primary, where it sparked excitement among the pupils and the odd teacher.

Ten-year-old Jah McCabe of Kerikeri Primary School tries out the giant skateboard for size. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Jah McCabe of Kerikeri said he had been skateboarding since he was 5 — exactly half his life — so Monday's over-sized visitor was ''a cool surprise''.

''It's such a privilege to have this at our school,'' he said.

Jah was pleased it was an Olympic sport because he'd be able to watch his favourite skater, American Nyjah Huston, competing on TV.

He wasn't sure if he'd be keen to compete in the Olympics one day.

''I have to think about it. If I get really good at skateboarding, you never know.''

Kerikeri Primary School teacher Rupert Moore and some of his room 13 students check out the giant skateboard. Photo / Peter de Graaf

One of the most excited people at Kerikeri Primary School was room 13 teacher Rupert Moore, who has been known to bring his board to school and sneak in a bit of practice when the kids have gone home.

''I think it's cool for the kids to have a broader range of sports in the Olympics. It's not the ancient Olympics any more.''

However, Moore confessed the sport he was really excited to see included in the Tokyo Olympics was surfing.

It's not clear if anyone is planning to take a giant surfboard around New Zealand.

Year 2 teacher Rebecca Young gives 6-year-old Lucy Simmonds a look at the deck of the giant skateboard. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The giant skateboard, called Eke Tahi or "Ride as One", was at The Warehouse in Whangārei on Tuesday and is due at Mangawhai Skate Park from noon to 4.30pm today.

With no human big enough to ride this skateboard it is transported between towns by trailer.

It is accompanied by top Kiwi skaters Bowman Hansen of Taupō and Matthew Markland of Wainuiomata. The national development squad coach is former professional skater Dave Crabb of Kerikeri.

Kids check out Eke Tahi, the world's biggest skateboard, during a visit to Kaikohe West School. Photo / supplied

The previous holder of world's biggest operational skateboard record was built in the US and measured just over 11m long.