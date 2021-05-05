Northland news in brief: Giant skateboard coming; and Loop Rd works paused

This giant skateboard to promote the Tokyo Olympic Games later this year will start its tour in Kaikohe on Monday.

A giant skateboard touring the country to promote the Tokyo Olympics starts its journey at Kaikohe West School on Monday. The New Zealand Olympic Committee's super-sized, 12m-long, 800kg skateboard is going on the Great Olympic Skate Roadshow. Around 10am on Monday students from Kaikohe East School will also join the super-sized skateboard and all students from both schools will come together to write out a message to the New Zealand Team heading to Tokyo. The students will also learn about the future of the Olympic Games and meet a few Olympians who are travelling to Kaikohe. The super-sized skateboard will be joined by two of New Zealand's top skateboarders, Matt Markland and Bowman Hansen, who will be demonstrating their skills by skateboarding on the giant skateboard. The skateboard will be departing Kaikohe at 11am and be at Kerikeri Primary School from about 3pm to 4pm. Skateboarding is one of the new events at the Tokyo Olympics - which runs from July 23 to August 8 - along with surfing and three-on-three basketball.

Roadworks paused

Roadworks at Loop Rd, south of Whangārei, will pause this month as Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency awaits confirmation of the preferred corridor for the Whangārei to Port Marsden Highway four-lane upgrade later this year. Construction of the single-lane roundabout, extension of the northbound passing lane and safety improvements to the Portland Rd and Otaika Valley Rd intersections are on track to be completed in coming weeks. Waka Kotahi national manager infrastructure delivery Andy Thackwray said additional design time is required prior to constructing the proposed two-lane bridge for the Loop Rd project to ensure the design and location of the bridge can be incorporated into the four-lane upgrade. While the dual-lane roundabout at Loop Rd is a key connection for the four-lane upgrade of State Highway 1, the road alignment south of the roundabout is still to be determined.



Burn-off callout

A helicopter and fire trucks from four brigades were called to the Kāeo area on Tuesday to control a burn-off in forestry slash. Kāeo fire chief Lindsay Murray said the blaze, on Webber Rd, did not spread far but help was needed to contain it because there was no fire break on one side. Appliances responded about 4.30pm from the Kāeo, Cavalli and Mangonui brigades along with a tanker from Kerikeri. The chopper was stood down at dusk while the Cavalli brigade's four-wheel-drive truck proved invaluable for getting up forestry roads to the blaze. Fortunately there was next to no wind, Murray said.

QSM for firefighter

A Northland firefighter has been presented with his New Year's Honour by Governor-General Patsy Reddy at Government House in Wellington. Jim Powdrill, a member of the Kaikohe Fire Brigade since 1963, received a Queen's Service Medal for services to Fire and Emergency NZ. In his time with the brigade he has been a driver, pump operator and trainer, fitted smoke alarms in almost every house in Kaikohe and cleaned chimneys in response to a rise in chimney fires. He was made a life member of the brigade in 1988. He has also volunteered with St John, Kaikohe Pioneer Village and Kaikohe Community Patrol. The ceremony for volunteer firefighters took place on Wednesday. John Bowmar, former Kaiwaka fire chief, was presented with his Queen's Service Medal for services to Fire and Emergency NZ and the community in Auckland on April 19.

Lions consider merge

Three Lions clubs in the Bay of Islands are considering merging into a single new group. Currently the area has clubs based in Kerikeri, Waipapa and Paihia but all are grappling with declining and aging membership. Now the clubs are planning to join forces to "form a bigger and stronger group to better serve the Bay of Islands". A meeting unveiling the plans will be held at Waipapa Hall, on Waipapa Loop Rd, from 7pm on May 12. Far North Mayor John Carter will be guest speaker. All welcome.