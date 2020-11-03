Workshops in Whangārei to help get careers on track post-Covid-19

Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai and Pat Cody at the Tai Tokerau Skills Centre Te Rua o Pukenga in Whangārei. Photo / Supplied

A series of workshops to support people whose jobs have been affected by Covid-19 will kick off this month in Whangārei.

Held at the Tai Tokerau Skills Centre Te Rua o Pūkenga, "Your Next Job" is a series of quickfire workshops on topics ranging from financial wellbeing and staying resilient while looking for work, to what to consider when starting your own business.

The workshops, hosted by careers practitioner Pat Cody, have been designed to support people who have lost their job, or are returning from overseas as a result of Covid-19.

"It will help those who are well advanced in their career but new to looking for work, and recent graduates," said Cody.

"How you take advantage of these workshops really depends on where you are in your career journey."

Ministry of Social Development regional commissioner Eru Lyndon said the workshops have come at the right time, given the number of employment opportunities there are in the region.

"Making the best of those opportunities is critical as we come out of Covid and work towards economic recovery.

"Your Next Job will make a valuable contribution to the job of matching skills and experience needed for our post-Covid recovery with sustainable work opportunities for Northlanders," he said.

Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai said tailoring the workshops around the needs of individuals was essential to attracting and retaining valuable skills and experience in the region.

"We know that getting into the job market can be daunting, especially for those returning to their career after a break, or employees who may have been in their current role for some years.

"A refresher on how to market yourself or working out whether you want to be your own boss is just the type of support many individuals will need."

The first series of workshops will run until December 11, with a second series slated for early February 2021.

Based on their needs, people can sign up for the full suite or cherry-pick from any one of the seven themed workshops.

The workshops are free, but registration is required. To register visit www.northchamber.co.nz/events

Your Next Job is supported by the Ministry of Social Development in partnership with NorthTec, NorthChamber, People Potential and Work Ready Employment Solutions.