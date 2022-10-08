USA rugby fans cheering on their home team in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Italy has claimed victory over the USA in the opening match of the Women's Rugby World Cup in Whangārei.

The seventh-seed Italian side dominated the US team, ranked two places higher, 22-10, in the clash at Northland Events Centre today.

The Italians stamped their mark on the game with four tries - even when they were a player down in the third quarter.

They sensed early in the second half that if they tire out the Americans, they were in with a chance.

USA started the game strongly, pinning Italy in their half and got on the scoreboard in just the third minute through lock Hallie Taufoou following multiple phases of play as the USA looked to unsettle the Italians through quick phase ball.

The USA put an early mark on the game by scoring the first try against Italy in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The American ball carriers bashed and crashed up the middle but began to tire out as the game wore on.

They did not lack support in the stands and a number of American flags were seen flying on the grandstand and the embankment side as well.

In fact, US players Tess Feury, McKenzie Hawkins, Gabby Cantorna, Carly Waters, and Hope Rogers had a group of hardcore fans in the crowd as their parents have made a trip across the globe to cheer their daughters on.

USA fans, from left, Tom and Kim Feury, Jay and Kim Hawkins, Valerie Waters, Margherita Cantorna, Bernie Cantorna and Chris Waters are ready for the opening game. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

Tom and Kim Feury, Jay and Kim Hawkins, Valerie Waters, Margherita and Bernie Cantorna, and Chris Waters are excited to see their daughters in action.

The group, who reckons the USA have done amazingly well to make it here, hope the team put in some strong performances.

They tip them for an upset along the way.

"A final against the Black Ferns would be great [...] and anything can happen from there," Tom said.

While the team's supporters, like all spectators, applauded the skills and pace of the game, they must have been bitterly disappointed at the result.

Number 8 for the USA side ploughs through the Italian defence. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The USA has an impressive track record dating back to 1991 when they were crowned tournament champions, and later runners-up in 1994 and 1998. They made the semifinals at the last event before losing to the Black Ferns.

For Italy, it was just the perfect start to the only match they played in this tournament in Whangārei.

They are physically not as big as the Americans but the Italians' tackle completion was good and they minimised their mistakes after the breather which allowed them to put the opposition under intense pressure at times.

The Italian side came out firing in their first Rugby World Cup match in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Both teams were guilty of a number of unforced errors but the Italians took their opportunities well in the second half and came away with a good win.

Italy scored at the stroke of halftime through fullback Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi and led 7-5 at the breather.

A moment no doubt celebrated by the fullback's parents who were in the crowd. Martina Busato and Ostuni Minuzzi, from Padva, made the journey to Whangārei to watch Minuzzi represent the Italian side.

Italian rugby fans Martina Busato, Antonio Pasquale, Angelo Marco, and Ostuni Minuzzi at Italy versus USA game. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

They were with pal Antonio Pasquale, a Russell local since 1995. His early predictions that the Italian side would perform to their best proved true.

Wing Aura Muzzo got Italy's third try off a quick attack on the left flank that the US wasn't expecting while the referee was playing advantage.

An Italian player powers through the American side. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Their last try was a pearler. A classic set-piece move. The Italians won their lineout before a brilliant inside pass by their No 10 Veronica Madia to wing Maria Magatti who beat three tacklers down the blindside to score.

The second match is between Canada and Japan and is set to kick off at 3.15pm before Wales versus Scotland at 5.45pm. Tickets for today's triple-header are still available for purchase online at the Rugby World Cup website.

Earlier today fans were greeted by the sounds of a kapa haka group performing on the field ahead of the opening game.

A local kapa haka group performs for fans starting to fill the stadium ahead of the opening game. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Fans are being given a true Kiwi experience with a traditional kapa haka performance. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The excitement will be further fuelled when celebrated Kiwi artist Ladi6, whose real name is Karoline Tamati, lights up the stage later in the afternoon.

The world cup kicked off in full last night at Eden Park in Auckland where the Black Ferns and Australia put on a nail-biting show.

Black Fern Ruby Tui, centre, celebrates her try with teammates in last night's opening match versus Australia. Photo / Andrew Cornaga: Photosport

While the Ferns' 41-17 win over Australia is impressive on paper, it was a tale of pure grit as the team had to fight back from 17-0 in Australia's favour.

Although showers doused the district earlier this morning, the MetService weather forecast wouldn't dampen the spirits of rugby fans visiting the district.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said the light showers, warm temperatures, and a gentle breeze were in store for rugby fans and players this afternoon.

Fans have filled the stadium to watch the USA take on Italy in the Rugby World Cup opening game in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Adding to the promising day is the potential for fans to enjoy a feast of international food available in the Festival Zone in the events centre.

While most of the action is on the field there is plenty of entertainment off-field in the Fan Zone to keep the kids happy.

Scott and Kate Davies, from Taurikura in Whangarei Heads, checked out the Fan Zone with their daughters Riley, 5, and Aria, 2, during the half-time break in the opening match.

Rugby World Cup volunteer Marnie Welsh paints the face of rugby fan Riley Davies, 5, from Taurikura, while sister Aria Davies, 2, looks on. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

Scott said having the world cup in Whangārei was brilliant for the city.

"For rugby and sport in general, but particularly women's sport it's great to have an event like this here. Hopefully it will inspire the next generation of players."

People could also enjoy the feast of delicious international food available in the Festival Zone and in the concourse. Free water is available at the fountains in the concourse.

The on-site bar is only accepting EFTPOS, credit card, and payWave - no cash.

The Northland Events Centre has a strict policy on what people are able to bring to the venue. They are small amounts of food for yourself, a small chiller bag, and umbrellas.

But please leave your booze, animals, prams and strollers, takeaways, large backpacks, and picnic chairs at home.

Smoking and vaping is not allowed and footwear must be worn at all times inside the centre.

Anybody who dares to try to take to the field will be evicted and issued a trespass notice.

Getting there

Parking is available on Port Rd, Porowini Ave, Commerce St, Okara Dr, Bascule Park, Cameron St mall, Pūtahi Park, Town Basin, and at the Hīhīaua Cultural Centre.

Free shuttle buses to the stadium and back are available from Kamo, Tikipunga, Onerahi, Maunu, Raumanga, and Ōtangarei.

Buses started at 11.30am to get to the stadium by 12.30pm with a second bus to run after this.

Buses depart the stadium at 8pm and will return to do a second trip.

Kamo/ Tikipunga

Hātea Drive, Mill Rd, Waiatawa Rd, Kiripaka Rd, Paramount Parade, Corks Rd, Station Rd, Kamo Rd, Bank St, Rose St, Walton St, Lower Dent, Port Rd, Okara Drive, Northland Events Centre.

Onerahi

Dave Cullen Dr, Riverside Rd, Onerahi Rd, Church St, Weir Cres, Handforth St, Church St, Onerahi Rd, Old Onerahi Rd, Nottingham Rd, Old Onerahi Rd, Riverside Rd, Lower Dent St, Port Rd, Okara Drive, Northland Events Centre.

Maunu

Porowini Ave, Maunu Rd, Porowini Ave, Porowini Ave, Okara Drive, Northland Events Centre.

Raumanga

Rewa Rewa Rd, Tauroa St, Smeaton Dr, Fairburn St, Kahiwi St, Raumanga Heights Dr, Raumanga Valley Rd, Otaika Rd, Tarewa Rd, Rose St, Tarewa Rd, Porowini Ave, Okara Drive, Northland Events Centre.

Ōtangarei

Keyte St, Jack St, Miro St, William Jones Dr, Holmes Ave, Jack St, Cairnfield Rd, Mains Ave, Kamo Rd, Nixon St, Okara Drive, Northland Events Centre.