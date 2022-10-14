Australian team training ahead of their second pool game against Scotland. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Australia and Scotland's chances of advancing deep into the Women's Rugby World Cup may well hinge on the result of their clash in Whangārei this afternoon.

Coming off the back of their opening round losses last weekend, everything will be on the line for both teams and the Australians know a full 80-minute effort is needed to get the desired results.

They had the Black Ferns on the ropes for a good 30 minutes at Eden Park before letting their guard down and allowing the home side to pile on 41 points in front of 40,000 passionate fans.

Scotland and Australia have only met twice on the Rugby World Cup stage, the latter winning in both 1998 (25-15) and 2002 (30-0).

Australian captain Shannon Parry is expecting a very upfront, physical battle but the key for her side is to front for 80 minutes.

"We'll obviously be looking to exploit those edges with our weapons we've got, it's going to be another great test match and everything's on the line for both teams which is really exciting.

Up front, she said the key would be to match Scotland's physical pack, make sure the Australian forwards go forward to enable them to suck in that defence to enable the wingers and the outside backs to finish those tries, or at least create front-foot ball they can play off the back of.

Against the Black Ferns, she said, her players were really happy with the first 30 minutes but the lapse in the 10 minutes around half time had been the catalyst for their downfall in all test matches this year.

"That's something we're aware of and as a group been able to focus through those times and once that momentum changes being able to wrestle it back in our favour and be quicker than how we were able to react last weekend.

"It's a dream to be able to play 80 minutes. The reality is it's bloody hard to do," Parry said.

Wallaroos head coach Jay Tregonning has named winger Maya Stewart in the starting XV and she'll make her debut for the Wallaroos today, having recovered from an ACL injury.

Tighthead prop Eva Karpani has been added to the starting side in lieu of Bridie O'Gorman, who moves to the reserves, while Liz Patu and Adiana Talakai remain the other starting front rowers.

Locks Sera Naiqama and Atasi Lafai complete an unchanged second row, while flankers Emily Chancellor and Parry will also take to the field.

Stalwart Grace Hamilton maintains her place at No 8, supported by veteran halfback Iliseva Batibasaga and first five-eighths Arabella McKenzie.

The impressive Bienne Terita will join debutant Maya Stewart on the wings after her sensational double last week.

Centres Georgina Friedrichs and Sharni Williams will lend experience and speed to the Australian side, while Lori Cramer returns to the starting XV at fullback, with Pauline Piliae-Rasabale reverting to the bench.

Parry said her team was going into the game with the underdogs' tag which was fine.

"We're not under anywhere near the amount of pressure as New Zealand or England. They're expected to win. People are writing us off. That's fine by us. We'll just go out, play footy, have fun. We know as a team how well we can perform and that's what we're chasing."

Having lost six of their seven games this season, Parry said the Wallaroos have come up against a lot of tough opposition which put them in good stead for their game against Scotland.

"We've gone down to a few teams by two points or less so we haven't been able to execute and a lot of times it's not being able to play that 80-minute performance, so it's something as a squad we've addressed again this week."

She tips either England or New Zealand to win the tournament.

"You can't go past England but you can't write off the kiwis as well. For me, those two teams will be the teams from form on the way in, I'd say they'll be there or thereabouts come final time.

"But World Cups are a funny thing, they bring a lot of pressure, they bring a lot of expectations and a lot of times for the players it's about funnelling that pressure and using it and embracing it. It will be really interesting when push comes to shove at the pointy end of the tournament who's there in the final."

Once the quarter-finals opened up, Parry said it would be a different tournament again.

For Australia, she said it was about making sure her side put in two quality performances in the next two pool games and put themselves in the ring for those quarter-finals spots.

On a personal note, Parry's partner and her New Zealand-born father and US-born mother who all live in Australia and her Auckland-based uncle will be at the game today.

It's exciting to be able to share a World Cup in my dad's homeland. I've got a lot of cousins here as well so no doubt they'll make the trip up but it's really exciting I think to bring the World Cup here for the first time ever in the southern hemisphere.

Scotland coach Bryan Easson has made two personnel and one positional change to his starting line-up against Australia.

Rachel McLachlan returns on the openside to win her 30th cap in the only change to the forwards, replacing Louise McMillan.

Hannah Smith shifts to the left wing in place of Megan Gaffney, who scored two tries in the loss to Wales.

Emma Orr fills the vacated spot at centre to partner Lisa Thomson.

Scotland have opted for a four-four split of backs and forwards on the bench, with Sarah Law and Evie Wills set for their first appearances of the tournament.