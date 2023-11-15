Emergency services attended a serious crash involving two vehicles in Northland on Wednesday afternoon.

A woman received life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash between a logging truck and a car in Tautoro south of Kaikohe yesterday.

The female driver had to be freed from her car following the crash on Mangakahia Rd shortly before 2pm.

Northland Fire Group manager Wayne Martin said Kaikohe firefighters took about 45 minutes to extricate her using rescue gear.

The woman was then taken to Bay of Island’s Hospital in a serious condition,

The Advocate understands the impact of the crash caused the driver’s vehicle to land roughly 100 metres away from the truck.

The logging truck reportedly blocked both lanes of State Highway 15, especially after a tractor it was carrying fell of its trailer.

Northland Police Senior Seargent Brian Swann said by evening, emergency services had cleared off the blockage using a heavy crane and that the serious crash unit was investigating the matter.

Traffic was diverted via Piccadilly Rd, Mataraua Rd and State Highway 12.

