Emergency services are attending a serious two-vehicle crash in Northland this afternoon.

A lane has reopened after a serious crash involving two vehicles in Tautoro, south of Kaikohe.

Police understand one person has critical injuries following the crash today on Mangakahia Rd, State Highway 15 at around 1.56pm.

Emergency services including police, St John and volunteer firefighters from Kaikohe attended the scene and the road was blocked with diversions in place.

Waka Kotahi has notified the road closure on their website.

The detour route will be SH15, Picadilly Rd, SH12 and SH15 for northbound traffic and the reverse for southbound traffic.

Further details will be made available as they come.