The jury trial of a man accused of 12 charges of indecent assault continues before Judge Gene Tomlinson. Photo / NZME

The jury trial of a man accused of 12 charges of indecent assault continues before Judge Gene Tomlinson. Photo / NZME

A well-known businessman has been described as having a “God complex” by one of five women who complained the man indecently assaulted them.

The Whangārei man, in his 60s, is on trial accused of 12 charges of indecent assault relating to alleged incidents at a Christmas party and on other occasions.

The Crown alleges the man, who currently has name suppression, used his “power and influence” to indecently assault the women leaving them uncomfortable, shocked and upset.

The complainants to the Whangārei District Court said the man made inappropriate comments about their bodies.

They testified he used sexual innuendo and said that on multiple incidents he touched them without consent.

Three of the complainants told the court they were allegedly assaulted at the same Christmas party.

One woman said the man attempted to kiss her at the function, while two other complainants gave evidence that the man inappropriately touched them at the party.

All complainants said the accused would "laugh it off" when they complained about his behaviour. Photo / 123RF

On day three of the trial last week, a woman described how she walked past the man as he was kneeling down and he touched her from behind.

“He had a God complex ... I saw multiple incidents of him breaking the rules and he would say ‘I can break the rules if I want to’.”

One witness told the jury he once overheard the man’s voice and then the complainant “say something along the lines of ‘You don’t have the right to touch me’”.

Defence lawyer Sumudu Thode questioned whether the complainant reported the incidents to which she answered: “No”.

The complainant said she felt “guilt-tripped” by the wife of the accused to not saying anything.

“I did not bring it up because if I did, she won’t do anything about it.”

Thode said her client was eccentric and often “had no filter” and, although the complainant agreed, she claimed there was a line that the man crossed when his alleged behaviour was no longer appropriate.

Another complainant gave evidence about an incident where the accused showed up at her workplace.

CCTV footage was played to the jury of an alleged incident of the man touching the complainant’s thigh.

During cross-examination, Thode said the footage did not show her client touching the woman to which the complaint said, “He was leaning towards that area.”

When asked if she could have exaggerated the incident she said: “Yes”.

“Would you accept (him touching you) was an accident?” Thode asked.

The complainant replied, “Could have been.”

Thode attempted to put to the complainant she had colluded with the others in an attempt to bring her client into disrepute however the complainant said she only knew two of the five women and had never met the other three nor talked with them.

The jury trial continues this week before Judge Gene Tomlinson, when the defence will begin its case.







