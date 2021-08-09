Winter weather hits Northland with possibility of snow fall in higher regions

The forecast says the rest of the week will be warmer after a particularly chilly start to the week. Photo / Michael Cunningham

It was a chilly start to the week for Northland, with Whangārei waking up to eight degrees on Monday morning and possible snow flurries in the higher regions.

MetService meteorologist Karl Loots said while they couldn't confirm snow on Northland peaks, it was very likely.

"It wouldn't be the most significant amount but it is very likely that there will be snow on the highest peaks. It is extremely rare for Northland."

Northland's highest peaks include the Tangihua Range with 627m, the Mount Tutamoe with 770m and Te Raupua with 781m.

Ten years ago Northland experienced the last remarkable winter weather event when snow fell on the Tangihua Ranges on July 26, 2011.

Yesterday, temperature lows across Northland measured six degrees in Kaikohe, eight in Kaitaia, four in Kerikeri and eight in Dargaville, with part showers across the region.

Loots indicated there would be warmer weather for the rest of the week, saying temperatures would climb back into the mid-10s with a chance of showers.

On Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures are expected to be in the high 10s again.

Tutamoe Ranges during Northland's big snow fall in August 2011. Photo / File

As the mercury drops and parts of the country experience higher than normal rainfalls, health advocates are reminding Northlanders living with allergies and respiratory conditions to be vigilant in watching for signs of mould growth in their homes.

According to the latest Niwa data, winter rainfall has been over 150 per cent above average for many regions including eastern parts of Northland.

In ideal temperature and humidity conditions, mould can grow and germinate within 24 to 48 hours. The spores can then begin to colonise and become visible in around 18 to 21 days.

New Google search data shows August is the most common month of the year for Kiwis to be seeking information on ways to remove mould.

A Sensitive Choice study has found eight per cent of the 1000 New Zealanders surveyed have an allergy to mould.

The research found the allergen affects twice as many females as males and is also more common among those living in Northland, Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Wellington and the West Coast.

Latest figures also show a 45 per cent increase in the rate of New Zealand children hospitalised with asthma – which can be caused by mould – over the past two decades.

David Furniss, National Asthma Council's Sensitive Choice programme manager, says while new Healthy Homes standards had raised awareness of the need to heat our houses, it was also important to reduce moisture.

"Mould produces spores which can be inhaled, and for those allergic to these spores it may trigger coughing, wheezing or breathlessness," Furniss said.

"The prevention of mould growth requires a well-aired, ventilated house with humidity levels under 60 per cent, however if the fungus is already established it is important to remove it quickly to prevent spores becoming airborne."

Visible mould can be removed by combining one part hydrogen peroxide and one part water in a spray bottle. The liquid can be applied to mould and later removed.

Alternatively, undiluted white vinegar can be sprayed onto the mould. Allow it to sit for an hour then wipe the surface and allow it to air dry.