Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Northern Advocate / Opinion

Why I’m angry about what happened to my grandson – Kevin Page

Kevin Page
Opinion by
Columnist·Northern Advocate·
5 mins to read
Kevin Page is a teller of tall tales with a firm belief too much serious news gives you frown lines.

Kevin page wonders what has happened to our emergency services that a 2-year-old child with a serious head injury can’t be prioritised. Photo / NZME

Kevin page wonders what has happened to our emergency services that a 2-year-old child with a serious head injury can’t be prioritised. Photo / NZME

The other day I curled up on the couch with my 2-and-a-half-year-old grandson as he offered his thoughts on the amount of tomato sauce he likes to have with sausages.

I listened intently as he described his fondness for the buttered bread that wraps round the barbecue favourite – “you

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save