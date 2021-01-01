What are the Northern Advocate's best sports photos from 2020?

There have been few years which have challenged the delivery and consumption of sport more so than 2020.
In Northland, codes scrambled to implement safety procedures as the Covid-19 pandemic played havoc with this year's sporting calendars. As a result, many large events were cancelled as the country faced an unknown future, plunged into lockdown in March.
Fortunately, New Zealand's management of the virus saw sport slowly return to "normal" later in the year and Northland sports fans relished its return.
Northern Advocate photographers Michael Cunningham and Tania Whyte picked out some of their favourite sporting images of the year.