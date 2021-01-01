What are the Northern Advocate's best sports photos from 2020?

Sailor Blair Tuke was a popular attraction when he was training in Tutukaka in October. Photo / Tania Whyte

There have been few years which have challenged the delivery and consumption of sport more so than 2020.

In Northland, codes scrambled to implement safety procedures as the Covid-19 pandemic played havoc with this year's sporting calendars. As a result, many large events were cancelled as the country faced an unknown future, plunged into lockdown in March.

Fortunately, New Zealand's management of the virus saw sport slowly return to "normal" later in the year and Northland sports fans relished its return.

Northern Advocate photographers Michael Cunningham and Tania Whyte picked out some of their favourite sporting images of the year.

Despite defeat, the Hikurangi Stags premier rugby league team performed a rousing haka for their loyal fans after losing in the final to the Takahiwai Warriors. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland Taniwha players Wiseguy Faiane (left) and Jone Macilai joke around. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The Northland vs Waikato game in Kaikohe in November carried great significance to the area. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Tāne the Taniwha grabs some shade from the scorching sun during Northland's game against Waikato in Kaikohe. Photo / Michael Cunningham

There were plenty of creative costumes in 2020's Chilltech Beach 2 Basin fun run event in Whangārei in March. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland surfer Jacob Buckle catches some air at Sandy Bay, Tutukaka. Photo / Michael Cunningham

2020 saw the resurgence of Rene Ranger seen here storming down the touchline with ball in hand. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Covid-19 imposed a number of different challenges on sport, one of which being crowd restrictions and seating arrangements, Whangārei's Semenoff Stadium seen here. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Taniwha skipper Jordan Olsen soars high over Waikato's Beaudein Waaka to score an iconic try. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Rugby superstar and Kaikohe-raised legend Portia Woodman (left) made a historic appearance for Kaikohe against Te Rarawa in a club game which featured eight NZ reps. Photo / Tania Whyte

New Zealand A batsman Ken McClure looks back to see the placement of the ball in a game against the Pakistan Shaheens at Cobham Oval. Photo / Tania Whyte

Kerikeri half marathon runner Tao He has fun with the photographer. Photo / Tania Whyte