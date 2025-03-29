Whangārei’s Zonta clubs need a new venue to make sure the 31st annual Zonta Great NZ Book Sale goes ahead in July this year.

To read is to voyage through time, US author and astronomer Carl Sagan said, but time is running out for Whangārei’s annual Great NZ Zonta Book Sale to find a new venue this year.

It’s been going for 30 years, but to get to its 31st, the Zonta Great NZ Book Sale needs a new building to run from this year.

The book sale is run by Whangārei’s Zonta Whangārei and Zonta Hatea Whangārei clubs and the Mangakahia Lions Club and has around 20,000 donated books for sale every year. It has raised well over $700,000 for charity over the years.

Despite predictions for years that books are going out of fashion, the book sale remains as popular as ever.

The book sale, which is planned for July 26/27 this year, has operated from a number of venues over the years and Judy Oliver, book fair co-ordinator for Zonta, said a suitable venue is once again needed so the popular event can continue.