Whangārei’s popular Zonta Great NZ Book Sale needs new venue

Mike Dinsdale
By
Editor. Northland Age·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Whangārei’s Zonta clubs need a new venue to make sure the 31st annual Zonta Great NZ Book Sale goes ahead in July this year.

To read is to voyage through time, US author and astronomer Carl Sagan said, but time is running out for Whangārei’s annual Great NZ Zonta Book Sale to find a new venue this year.

It’s been going for 30 years, but to get to its 31st, the Zonta Great NZ Book Sale needs a new building to run from this year.

The book sale is run by Whangārei’s Zonta Whangārei and Zonta Hatea Whangārei clubs and the Mangakahia Lions Club and has around 20,000 donated books for sale every year. It has raised well over $700,000 for charity over the years.

Despite predictions for years that books are going out of fashion, the book sale remains as popular as ever.

The book sale, which is planned for July 26/27 this year, has operated from a number of venues over the years and Judy Oliver, book fair co-ordinator for Zonta, said a suitable venue is once again needed so the popular event can continue.

“This year will be our 31st sale. We are desperately searching for a large building for approximately six to eight weeks, for the months of June and July,” Oliver said.

“All proceeds raised go back into the community. Is there a building in Whangārei that is vacant at this time of the year that we could use?

“We receive thousands of books during this time, and we sort into categories, which takes a lot of room and many hours. It will also need good vehicle access.”

The space needed would have to be large – about the size of a quarter of a rugby field – preferably within the city limits so people don’t have to travel too far and there is plenty of parking close by.

The clubs’ volunteers would sort the books at the venue out into the various categories and box them up ready for the sale.

Books have been a loyal friend to the clubs, with their annual book fairs raising more than $700,000 for charity, including more than $47,000 at last year’s sale.

The book sale funds a number of initiatives the Zonta clubs provide, including Plunket, the School for Teen Parents and other students through scholarships, Helping Hands, Grandparents Raising Grandchildren and many other groups and individuals in the community.

Anybody who may have a suitable venue can phone Judy Oliver on 021 438831 or email judyoliver@xtra.co.nz.

