Alan Jackson with Sharyn Thomas (background) are handing Kamo Outboard over to Kane Storey.

After 30 years owning a marine business, you'd think boating or fishing would be top of the list for Alan Jackson's retirement plans. But alas, years on the tools contributing toward a bad back have put paid to those options for the diesel mechanic.

Border restrictions have ruled out overseas travel, also top of the list, but he's not going to let that deter him.

Jackson, 66, started Kamo Outboard Spares and Service in 1992 with a business partner, who he bought out after 18 years. Over the years, with partner Sharyn Thomas, he has built up the business to include a client base of around 500.

Jackson's career began aged 15 when he did a car mechanic apprenticeship before specialising in diesel then leaning toward the marine industry. He subsequently, among other things, worked with diesel trucks and tractors, on and with commercial fishing boats before re-settling on outboard motors.

He started Kamo Outboard with the vision of offering Northland boat enthusiasts reliable, high-quality service at competitive prices, and services and repairs all makes and models of outboard as well as new and used parts sales. Over the years he has seen the industry evolve from old style engines to high-tech electronic with three times the horsepower.

This week he hands the business over to Kane Storey, who he described as "very capable".

Storey, 28, is a local with seven years' experience, running his own business for the past year. While not so into boating himself, he usually owns multiple vessels to tinker with and upgrade before selling. However, after hitting the ground running at the busy business, he admits this will likely take a back seat.

"It's been crazy-busy," he laughed.

Jackson and Storey have been carrying out a handover period over recent weeks before Jackson steps back and, while wishing the new owner well, he had no qualms of his ability.

"I hope he makes a go of it like I did. He's actually pretty cluey, he's going to be pretty good.

"I have confidence in him taking over the business. I don't see any reason why he won't succeed big time," he said, adding that he had learnt things himself from Storey over the past week.

In lieu of boating and overseas travel, Jackson and Thomas plan to travel New Zealand and to the Cook Islands, as well as more biking and trail walking, with Thomas adding that Jackson's passion for tinkering with motors will likely continue.