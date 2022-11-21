Whangārei’s Joshua Welsh was named the country’s top apprentice at the NZ Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge.

It’s tough facing off against 18 others who are among the best in their field.

Whangārei man Josh Welsh knew he was in for a battle when he took on 18 other regional finalists from across the country in the NZ Certified Builders (NZCB) Apprentice Challenge.

And when the sawdust settled, Welsh, who works at Whangārei Builders, was declared the country’s top building apprentice - but his success didn’t come as a huge surprise for his boss, Whangārei Builders owner James Dalton.

The Apprentice Challenge National Final took place at NZCB’s annual conference in Hamilton on November 18-19, where 19 regional finalists from across the country competed for the top prize.

Apprentices were judged on examples of their work, their dedication towards their apprenticeship, and a presentation made to over 650 NZCB member builders attending the conference.

Welsh said it was probably his greatest achievement so far to win the title, and it was recognition of the hard work he had put in. But winning such an award is not just down to being skilled with a hammer and nail gun.

‘’I’m pretty proud to win it. I think it all came down to me being my honest self - just taking things as they come, and being confident in my work and the way I carry myself as a person,’’ he said.

Whangārei’s Joshua Welsh in action at the regional final of the NZ Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge. Welsh has now won the national title.

‘’It was a great opportunity for all us apprentices to show our skills and what we have learned and to have all our hard work recognised. It was really good.’’

Welsh said he’s honouring his late grandfather, who was a carpenter for Keith Haye Homes in the 70s.

‘’He died and I didn’t get to really know him, so I thought a great way to honour him would [be to] become a builder and carry on the hopes and dreams he had. He was a very good chippy, and hopefully, one day I can be, too.’’

Dalton said he and the company were hugely proud of Welsh and his win.

So, what does his boss think won him the title?

‘It was the most awesome effort. He’s very good at what he’s doing and just so calm and collected about things. He really enjoys building as well, and that’s a really big thing, to enjoy what you are doing.’’

NZCB chief executive Malcolm Fleming said this year’s nationwide competition was a great opportunity for us to celebrate emerging talent in this crucial sector of the economy.

“With the building industry still experiencing the effects of Covid-19 from material supply issues, labour shortages and also the impacts of climate change, the conference was a chance to reflect on the past year, and share invaluable workshops on topics such as those about health and safety, the use of technology and systems to increase efficiency and output,” Fleming said.

As well as the title of New Zealand’s top apprentice, Welsh headed home with a $10,000 prize package from ITM and the Ken Read Memorial Trophy.



