Whangārei Para swimmer and wheelchair rugby player Cameron Leslie (Ngāpuhi) is a multiple world champion and has been nominated for major awards around the world - but he never thought he’d win a Halberg Award, New Zealand’s premier sporting accolade.

But on Wednesday night, Leslie achieved something he’d never even dreamed of when he was named Para Athlete of the Year for his success at the Para Swimming World Championships, where he claimed one gold medal, two silvers and a bronze. Leslie also co-captained the Wheel Blacks at the International Wheelchair Rugby World Cup in Paris, France in the same year. Lisa Adams, Danielle Aitchison, Anna Taylor and Nicole Murray were also finalists.

Also on Wednesday, renowned kayaker and world champion Dame Lisa Carrington secured New Zealand’s highest sporting honour, emerging as the recipient of the prestigious Supreme Halberg Award at the 61st ISPS Handa Halberg Awards ceremony.

“I was just totally surprised [about being announced as the winner]. I’d often said I’d never win a Halberg, but this is not too bad for a boy who trained at the Whangārei Aquatic Centre,” Leslie said on Thursday morning.

But Para sports are getting the recognition they deserve - Para athletes train just as hard as any other - and Leslie said it’s cool to see that hard work recognised.

He credits the Whangārei Swimming Club and coach Tom Onley for helping him achieve success and acknowledged that while athletes never worry about such awards, with hard work come the rewards, and he’s had plenty of those over the years.

Last year, he was also a finalist in the Laureus World Sports Awards - the world’s most prestigious sports awards event, held in Paris. Leslie was one of six finalists for the Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability.

But you don’t do sports for the awards, just to be the best person you can be, and Leslie said Wednesday night’s win was still a big surprise, albeit a nice one.

As well as being a Para swimmer and wheelchair rugby player Cameron Leslie is involved in a lot of community work, here launching the Seeing is Believing campaign by playing goalball at Scott Point Primary School last year

As a father of three, Leslie said the support of his family, and of his wife Em and her family, was key to his success, as he could not have done what he did without that support.

“For example, Em’s family will come up from Tauranga to help while I’m overseas. and that’s just so vital. Being a parent, you have a bit of a different perspective on things. I mean, when the kids see me [after such big wins], they just want me to pick them up from daycare, and don’t really worry about much else. It’s magic, and they just want to spend time with me.”

He said receiving a Halberg is the greatest sporting accolade he could get in New Zealand, and he was proud and humbled to be counted alongside the other great Kiwi athletes who’ve won the award.

“There are so many incredible Para athletes coming through, so I’m lucky to still be able to perform at this level.”

Leslie said he takes his position as a role model very seriously. Last year he launched the Seeing is Believing, a Paralympic education programme.

He’s also the national Para swimming development co-ordinator.

So what’s next for Leslie?

“Next up is the World Wheelchair Rugby Paralympic Qualification Tournament in Wellington next month. We’ve won the rights to host the qualifiers here, which is just massive for us. Many of us players have major impairments and need a lot of help and support, and the players’ families will have gone through a some trauma with them.

"So it’s great that those whānau will now have the chance to see us compete on the world stage, and at home."

There’s also a Paralympic swimming qualifying comp, and if all goes well, he’ll be off to Paris to compete in swimming and wheelchair rugby at the Paralympics.

The two sports are very different, requiring totally different mindsets, but Leslie manages to excel at both.

“They are very different sports. One is very combative, with a lot of talk on court, whereas swimming is very individual. I suppose one is very introverted and one is very extroverted - but I love them both.

And don’t bet against Leslie coming back from Paris with more medals to add to his collection - and further sporting accolades and awards.

For the full Halberg results, go to: https://halberg.co.nz/halberg-awards/.

■ Cameron Leslie is a Paralympion and a Wheel Black. He is the world record-holder and three-time Paralympic gold medallist in the Men’s Individual Medley 150m SM4, and a multiple Paraswimming world champ.