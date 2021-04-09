Whangārei trolley legend Andy Hancox sorely missed after death

Andy Hancox was a local legend at New World Regent.

Many stories are shared after a death and for local legend Andy Hancox it's been no exception.

The 56-year-old New World Regent trolley assistant died after an accident over the weekend while walking home in the early hours.

His employer, New World Regent owner Eric Rush described him as a "real character".

"He always had a smile and a joke to be had. He was everybody's mate, Andy. He was reliable and always turned up. His manner with the customers – well, look at all the Facebook comments!"

Following Hancox's death, New World Regent posted a tribute, which, yesterday, had generated nearly 3000 reactions, 1000 comments and 200 shares.

"Loved our chats in the carpark as he'd swing by to collect my trolley," said one. "Such an awesome part of New World Whangārei. Will definitely be missed."

"Absolute legend," said another.

And: "Andy was a kind and gentle big brother and not a bad bone in his body. Always happy and up for a joke and a laugh. A true gentleman with a heart of gold. Will miss you bro."

Hancox was employed by New World Regent over 17 years ago, first as a night shelf filler, occasionally helping out with the trolleys, before his love of people saw him migrate to full-time trolley assistant.

New World Regent HR manager Debbie Cresswell had known Hancox since he was first employed six months after the supermarket was established and said she had watched him grow as a person in his role.

"He loved being the boss, bless him. Not many people could do that job in all sorts of weather but he'd always be smiley and happy."

She said, despite a rough start to life and disabilities, he had overcome his difficulties.

"He was always very special and unique but, his personality, you were just drawn to him. In the staff room, he would sit down and took the time to get to know everyone and he actually was genuinely interested."

Co-worker and dry goods manager George Konia remembered Hancox's familiar crossing of his arms in a "time out" gesture, along with keeping the customers amused.

"There was one thing that would always make the customers and I laugh, especially last year through lockdown levels 4 and 3 with the trolley bay full of customers. When he was pushing a number of trolleys into the trolley bay with about five feet to go, he would commentate a horse race… 'Now as they round the bend with 50 to go…', which became funnier and funnier as the day went on."



Rush said many customers had been asking after him this week.

"He had a conversation with everyone that came through the shop. Everybody knew him."

Many, including Rush, would remember the rugby league fan for one of his many quirks: "He always had a lot of rugby league sayings; his biggest saying was: 'Yeehah!'

"He'd always cross his arms like the rugby league refs when they put someone on report – that was a big thing of his too.

"Rugby league was his passion. He reffed a lot of games when he was younger. He tells me he was a good player but I can't recall him ever playing." He laughed. "I'd almost converted him into a Blues supporter but he was a Warriors man. He'd been to a few Blues games with me and I had him almost there," joked the former Seven's star and ex-All Black.

He said the mood at work this week had been "surprisingly good as everyone's remembering all the good stories".

Hancox's family lived out of town and Rush said his sister was blown away by the impact her brother had on people in the community when reading the Facebook feedback.

His absence would leave a huge hole at New World Regent, said Cresswell.

"We have become a big family here. You sort of look and think, 'Oh God, where's Andy?!'

He would tell us every year how long he'd been with us.

"He liked to have little bets on the horses and he'd like a few drinkies as well. He was just very social and would always stop and have a little chitty-chat."

Officials were awaiting autopsy results to confirm the cause of death. His funeral will be held on Tuesday at 1pm at Haven Falls Funeral Home.