Whangārei team clinches Waitangi Mountain Bike Park’s first major event

Kerikeri’s Meg Tyler, of the Local Legends team, gets a little help at the start from teammate Guy Hoffman of Paihia. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kerikeri’s Meg Tyler, of the Local Legends team, gets a little help at the start from teammate Guy Hoffman of Paihia. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Waitangi Mountain Bike Park has hosted its first major public event, with 72 riders from around the North competing in a challenging eight-hour relay race.

Waitangi Mahi Tahi [team work] kicked off at 8.30am on Saturday, with 18 teams of four riders competing to see who could ride the most laps of the park within the time limit.

The fastest mountain bike team, Waist Line Management from Whangārei, clocked up an impressive 24 laps in just under eight hours.

Waitangi Mountain Bike Park project manager Tiffany Holland said the record time for the seven-kilometre, mostly Grade 2 circuit was about 17 minutes.

There wasn’t much elevation involved — the biggest climb was the so-called Hua Hill — so the challenge was just to keep going for eight hours.

The event aimed to raise awareness of the park, which she said remained Northland’s best-kept secret.

Trophies and glory were at stake, but it wasn’t a super-competitive event.

“It was more about enjoying the culture and atmosphere of mountain biking,” Holland said.

“It was magnificent. One rider told us she couldn’t even think of any way to improve it.”

A massage therapist, a champion barbecuer and a DJ were on-hand at the park hub to keep competitors in prime condition, while spot prizes were handed out to spectators and competitors.

Prizes were also awarded for the best-dressed team and best team tent.

Holland hoped the race would become an annual event.

Ingrid Johnstone, of a Whangaparāoa/Kerikeri team called Nannies, speeds through the forest. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Waitangi Treaty Grounds cultural group started the day with a rousing haka.

The park hosted the Northland Secondary Schools Mountainbiking Championships in March 2022, but Mahi Tahi was its first big public event.

All racing took place in Zone 2, with the rest of the park open for recreational riders.

Mahi Tahi was co-hosted by the park, event organiser Unforgettable Fun and Paihia Mountain Bikes, and sponsored by the Far North District Council and Northland Inc.

Winning teams

Male: Waist Line Management (24 laps in 7:53:37)

Female: Nannies (14 laps in 7:34:35)

Mixed: Ygig (21 laps in 7:59:19)

e-Bike Male: Eshock Factory Race Team (25 laps in 7:46:23)

e-Bike Female: Derailleur Chicks (21 laps in 7:56:04)

“Disco ball marshall” Amy Crisp and nine-year-old Kenzie White cheer on the riders as they enter the final stretch. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Paul Clapton of Kerikeri team the Grumpy Old Men exits a tunnel in the bike park hub. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Mahalo team rider Thea Holland, 13, is all focus as she starts her lap. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kerikeri’s Meg Tyler, of the Local Legends team, gets a little help at the start. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Whangaparāoa’s Ingrid Johnstone, from a team called Nannies, starts her lap. Photo / Peter de Graaf

John Buckle of Waipū team Ollie’s Army gets ready to do battle on the bike track. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Michael Lea, of Whangārei-based team Waistline Management, flies through the forest. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Michael Marsden of team E-Shock concentrates on the final stretch through Waitangi Forest. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Ollie Buckle, of the Waipū team Ollie’s Army, negotiates a forest trail. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Luke Treadwell demonstrates an unusual cycling technique as he nears the end of his lap. Photo / Peter de Graaf

MC Shell Wilson had an inexhaustible supply of bike-related puns. Photo / Peter de Graaf