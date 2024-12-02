Stoat dog Tikanga and handler Lo recently tried to track down a stoat on Matakohe-Limestone Island.

A stoat that swam across Whangārei Harbour looking for love on predator-free island was no doubt disappointed when he got there, and left again.

Matakohe-Limestone Island ranger Bevan Morgan said that like all predators, stoats could potentially wreak havoc to protected species on conservation land.

The recent sighting of a stoat on the island’s trail camera system was a timely reminder of how suddenly they could turn up.

“We always need to be on top of the ball.”

Stoat-busting duo Tikanga the dog and handler Lo were called in to spend a day trying to flush out the intruder. However, the pair found no fresh traces of it – a good sign the stoat had left, Morgan said.