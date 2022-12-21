Police at the scene of a robbery at the GAS service station in Tikipunga. Photo / Tania Whyte

Whangārei’s GAS service station in Tikipunga has been robbed - shortly after a ram raid at an Okara Park shop.

There were reports of four men armed with hammers raiding GAS just before 7am on Tuesday, less than three hours after the burglary at Vodafone Okara Park.

The Advocate understands a male working in the service station was hit during the robbery before the four offenders took off.

The car they were in, a black Nissan, was reportedly found abandoned on Morningside Rd, Whangārei, about 20 minutes later.

A short time later there was an attempt to steal a car in nearby Kotata Rd, but the offenders did not manage to get the vehicle started. It’s understood tobacco and vape products were targeted in the robbery.

Police were still at the scene of the robbery shortly before 9am.

GAS staff member Bryce Chappell said he was not at work at the time - just one staff member was on duty - but he understood there were no serious injuries in the robbery.

He said the robbery was “not really in the Christmas spirit”.

Police confirmed they were investigating a robbery “at a commercial address in Tikipunga”, which they responded to around 6.55am.

GAS Tikipunga employee Bryce Chappell after the robbery. Photo / Tania Whyte

It is understood a group of offenders entered the premises and assaulted a staff member, police said, and left after taking a number of items.

“While no serious injuries have been reported, the victims are understandably shaken, and police are providing support to those involved,” a police spokesperson said.

“At this stage, our inquiries are ongoing to determine the full circumstances of what has occurred.”

Police asked anyone with information that might assist the investigation to contact them on 105, quoting job number P052999367, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

There were also reports that a dairy in Tikipunga was also robbed this morning, but this was not able to be confirmed by police.

In another incident, Vodafone Okara Park on Port Rod was ram-raided overnight. Around 4.10am, a vehicle was used to gain entry to the store.

“At this stage police believe the offenders were disturbed and fled in a second vehicle,” a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police on 105, referencing number P052998940. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

No arrests had been made by late yesterday afternoon.

According to Government statistics, there were 23 ram raids in Northland this year, up to November 20.

Several other retail outlets at Okara Park have been subject to ram raids, including Torpedo 7 on June 26 and Noel Leeming on December 9.



