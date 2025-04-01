Advertisement
Whangārei rowers make history with Maadi Regatta gold medal

Karina Cooper
By
News Director·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Whangarei Girls' High U15 Octi gold medal Maadi winners. Photo / Rowing Picture Show

A crew of Whangārei Girls’ High School rowers made history as they clinched the school’s first-ever Maadi Regatta medal, bringing home gold.

They formed part of Whangārei Rowing Club’s best-ever performance at the regatta, considered the supreme national competition for school rowing.

Girls’ High rowers Camryn Collinson, Bella Monteith, Pippa Ryder, Siena Southall, Molly Dennis, Billie McAsey, Tia Cooke, Sophia Candy, and coxswain Sophia Paton took gold in the Under-15 Octuple Sculls at the six-day competition held at Lake Karāpiro from March 24.

The season was the first for half of the crew and the second for the remaining rowers.

Fifteen-year-old Paton said the crew never outwardly said what their expectations for the regatta were but each rower quietly sought gold.

“We didn’t want to go in with any expectations as it was the first time racing crews from the South Island.”

Their unspoken hopes of a top podium finish had been buoyed by a win at the North Island Secondary School Rowing Championships last month.

Despite the win, Paton said there were a lot of nerves on race day.

“When we made our way to the start line we were trying to stay calm and keep our minds really prepared.”

The crew closed the 2000m stretch to the finish line in a time of 7m 13s.

Paton’s role as coxswain meant she knew 200m out from the finish line they were going to win - they were a boat length ahead of their closest opponent.

The rowers, who had been focused on the task at hand, realised when the finishing buzzer sounded.

“It was probably the most craziest feeling in the whole world,” Paton said.

Whangārei Girls’ High School were not the only local success story.

Huanui College students Anna Barradell and Dovey Mabey won the Under-16 Double Sculls.

Huanui U16 double sculls winners. Photo / Chris Williams
Whangārei Rowing Club not only brought home two golds but also qualified for four A finals and six B finals.

The achievements have made the club’s history books as it is their best performance at the premiere competition, which attracts more than 2000 rowers from 116 schools.

Whangārei Rowing Club head coach Chris Williams hoped the club’s success spurred its reputation as a powerhouse in the sport.

“These results are a testament to the dedication and hard work of our athletes, coaches, and supporters.”

Williams is supported as coach by Stewart Widger and boys’ coach Chris McAsey.

“Winning two gold medals at Maadi is an incredible accomplishment and it puts Whangārei Rowing Club on the map.

“We hope this inspires more young athletes to take up the sport and help grow rowing in our region.”

