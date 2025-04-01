Whangarei Girls' High U15 Octi gold medal Maadi winners. Photo / Rowing Picture Show
A crew of Whangārei Girls’ High School rowers made history as they clinched the school’s first-ever Maadi Regatta medal, bringing home gold.
They formed part of Whangārei Rowing Club’s best-ever performance at the regatta, considered the supreme national competition for school rowing.
Girls’ High rowers Camryn Collinson, Bella Monteith, Pippa Ryder, Siena Southall, Molly Dennis, Billie McAsey, Tia Cooke, Sophia Candy, and coxswain Sophia Paton took gold in the Under-15 Octuple Sculls at the six-day competition held at Lake Karāpiro from March 24.
The season was the first for half of the crew and the second for the remaining rowers.
Fifteen-year-old Paton said the crew never outwardly said what their expectations for the regatta were but each rower quietly sought gold.