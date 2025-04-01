“We didn’t want to go in with any expectations as it was the first time racing crews from the South Island.”

Their unspoken hopes of a top podium finish had been buoyed by a win at the North Island Secondary School Rowing Championships last month.

Despite the win, Paton said there were a lot of nerves on race day.

“When we made our way to the start line we were trying to stay calm and keep our minds really prepared.”

The crew closed the 2000m stretch to the finish line in a time of 7m 13s.

Paton’s role as coxswain meant she knew 200m out from the finish line they were going to win - they were a boat length ahead of their closest opponent.

The rowers, who had been focused on the task at hand, realised when the finishing buzzer sounded.

“It was probably the most craziest feeling in the whole world,” Paton said.

Whangārei Girls’ High School were not the only local success story.

Huanui College students Anna Barradell and Dovey Mabey won the Under-16 Double Sculls.

Huanui U16 double sculls winners. Photo / Chris Williams

Whangārei Rowing Club not only brought home two golds but also qualified for four A finals and six B finals.

The achievements have made the club’s history books as it is their best performance at the premiere competition, which attracts more than 2000 rowers from 116 schools.

Whangārei Rowing Club head coach Chris Williams hoped the club’s success spurred its reputation as a powerhouse in the sport.

“These results are a testament to the dedication and hard work of our athletes, coaches, and supporters.”

Williams is supported as coach by Stewart Widger and boys’ coach Chris McAsey.

“Winning two gold medals at Maadi is an incredible accomplishment and it puts Whangārei Rowing Club on the map.

“We hope this inspires more young athletes to take up the sport and help grow rowing in our region.”