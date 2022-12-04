Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Whangārei property prices down 11 per cent, beach properties still costly

By
5 mins to read
Properties in Langs Beach are now selling for an average price of $2.22 million. Photo / Tania Whyte

Properties in Langs Beach are now selling for an average price of $2.22 million. Photo / Tania Whyte

House prices in Whangārei have fallen nearly 11 per cent, but properties in some beachside suburbs are still selling for more than $2 million.

A new report from OneRoof/Valocity released today showed a drop of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate