A man who was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit has been arrested by Northland police thanks to the eagle eyes of a member of the public.

Police arrested the man about 8pm on Thursday. A police car driving along Onerahi Rd was flagged down by a member of the public.

The person told police they had seen a man in a nearby takeaway shop they believed was intoxicated, said Whangārei-Kaipara area commander Inspector Maria Nordstrom.

“The person was able to provide officers with a detailed description of the male and his vehicle.

“[Police] units have subsequently located the man driving and pulled him over, where he was allegedly more than three times the legal alcohol limit.”