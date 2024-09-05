“Our inquiries remain ongoing at this stage to understand the circumstances of this matter and identify those responsible,” Symonds said.

“We are taking this matter seriously and we continue to ask the community report any suspicious activity by calling 111.”

People can also provide anonymous information by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800-555-111.

Local residents have been quick to condemn the incident on social media as it occurred close to the local school Te Kura o Otangarei, near closing time.

“This is sad hope all that is involved are OK mentally ... And all the babies in the community leaving school should never have to see something like that,” said one resident.

“Kids were around, someone was harmed and none of it’s funny,” said another.

Another commented their family were fearful to return home until they knew it was safe.

Meanwhile, three men have come before court on Thursday charged with firearms and drugs charges.

The three men - aged 26, 30 and 32 - appeared in the Whangārei District Court jointly charged with possessing 12-gauge shotgun ammunition and methamphetamine.

Police have not confirmed if the charges are related to the Ōtangarei incident or are separate.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.