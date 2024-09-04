Advertisement
Whangarei police investigate shooting in Otangarei

Brodie Stone
A man was transported to hospital after apparently being shot. Photo / Denise Piper

Police are responding to a firearms incident in Otangarei this afternoon after a man received injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

“At around 2.27pm, we were notified that a man has suffered an injury at a residential property on William Jones Drive,” a police spokesperson said.

“His injury is consistent with a gunshot wound, and he has been transported to hospital in a moderate condition.”

Residents are advised to steer clear while police investigate.

A spokesperson said anyone who witnesses suspicious behaviour in the Otangarei area should phone police immediately on 111 but not approach the people they have seen.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.

