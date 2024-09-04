Police are responding to a firearms incident in Otangarei this afternoon after a man received injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
“At around 2.27pm, we were notified that a man has suffered an injury at a residential property on William Jones Drive,” a police spokesperson said.
“His injury is consistent with a gunshot wound, and he has been transported to hospital in a moderate condition.”
Residents are advised to steer clear while police investigate.
A spokesperson said anyone who witnesses suspicious behaviour in the Otangarei area should phone police immediately on 111 but not approach the people they have seen.