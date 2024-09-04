A man was transported to hospital after apparently being shot. Photo / Denise Piper

A man was transported to hospital after apparently being shot. Photo / Denise Piper

Police are responding to a firearms incident in Otangarei this afternoon after a man received injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

“At around 2.27pm, we were notified that a man has suffered an injury at a residential property on William Jones Drive,” a police spokesperson said.

“His injury is consistent with a gunshot wound, and he has been transported to hospital in a moderate condition.”

Residents are advised to steer clear while police investigate.

A spokesperson said anyone who witnesses suspicious behaviour in the Otangarei area should phone police immediately on 111 but not approach the people they have seen.