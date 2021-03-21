Whangārei police catch more than 30 drink-drivers over three nights

Northland police checkpoints around Whangārei successfully removed more than 30 drink-drivers from the region's roads. Photo / File

Northlanders caught drink-driving coughed up more than $60,000 into the Government's piggy bank last year.

A week ago police checkpoints to nab impaired motorists netted 32 drink-drivers in Whangārei alone.

And Northland officers have warned motorists to expect more of these in the lead-up to the Easter long weekend.

"These checkpoints can be anywhere, anytime. Remember – if you're drinking, don't drive," a police spokesman said.

In 2020 there were more than 1200 offences involving people driving under the influence of alcohol in Northland, resulting in more than $60,000 of fines handed down.

Whangārei/Kaipara recorded the highest number of offences with 680 and there were 569 in the Far North.

The fees collected from these infringement notices and offence proceedings are transferred into the country's piggy bank - Government's Consolidated Fund.

Around 67 of the offences related to drivers under the age of 20 who have a zero alcohol limit.

Approximately 300 offences were under the lowered adult alcohol limit. The 2014 law change lowered the blood alcohol limit from 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood to 50mg with the breath alcohol limit also cut from 400mcg to 250mcg.

In Northland 3532 people have been charged with drink-driving three or more times in the last 10 years.

Road policing staff stopped around 900 vehicles across multiple checkpoints that covered a large area of the district last Thursday to Saturday night.

"Checkpoints are designed to target road policing risks such as, but not limited to, impairment at times and locations we know are at a higher risk," a police spokesman said.

Northland road policing head Senior Sergeant Steve Dickson said it was up to everyone - not just police - to keep Northland roads safe.

He said people needed to stop others who were intoxicated or impaired from getting behind the wheel.

A small gesture that could have a big difference were for people to make sure their guests had a safe ride home or a bed to stay the night.

Drink driving is one of the major causes of road deaths in New Zealand and Northland has a high rate of repeat drink drivers.

Repeat offenders;

Drink-drivers by district (people charged with three or more drink driving offences):

Counties Manukau 6130

Bay of Plenty 6076

Canterbury 5594

Waitemata 4867

Waikato 4761

Eastern 4456

Central 4253

Wellington 3979

Northland 3532

Auckland City 3168

Southern 2685

Tasman 1947

Total 51,448