Whangārei Onam Festival is back after a Covid-19 influenced 2020 hiatus

Whangārei Malayalee Association invites all to the annual celebration. Photo / Supplied

If you fancy a feast of over 21 different dishes on a banana leaf, head down to Expo Hall Forum North for Whangārei Malayalee Association's Onam Celebration on August 17.

Onam is a vibrant South Indian festival and a celebration of prosperity, hope, and joy. It is the harvest festival and most popularly celebrated by Malayalees – people from the southernmost state of India.

Everyone is invited to the cultural night which has a variety of folk dances, food and fun indoor games in store.

Traditional dance form - Thiruvathirakali - of Kerala performed at Onam Festival 2019. Photo / Supplied.

The English translation of "Onam Sandhya, the feast, is "thank you for the feast", which includes more than 21 traditional vegetarian dishes served in a particular order on a banana leaf.

Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai and MP Emily Henderson had also RSVP'd for the cultural experience.

Whangārei MP Emily Henderson accepts the invitation for the South Indian Onam Festival 2021. Photo / Supplied

After a 2020 hiatus due to Covid-19, WMA president Shaji Cherian was very happy to announce the return of the annual Onam festival and said they were expecting people to come out in big numbers.

The festivities provided hope to people around the globe waiting to reunite with their families, said Cherian.

"It gives us hope the families will be reunited and things will get back to normal in the coming year, just like we are back with the celebration this year.

"It is a great platform for the community to come together and enjoy the cultural values."

Kerala is a popular tourist destination for its yoga, ayurvedic treatments and tropical greenery in southwest India.

King Mahabali, who, according to popular legend, is believed to visit Kerala at the time of Onam, will be honoured at the festival in Whangārei.

Dressed as the popular legend of Kerela, King Mahabali, at the 2019 Onam Festival. Photo / Supplied

The event is from 5pm to 10pm and tickets are $32.85.

There are more than 500 people from Kerala residing in Northland, with the bulk living in Whangārei.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2021/onam-21/whangarei or contact Shaji Cherian at 0211432042 for more details.