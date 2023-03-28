A man was discharged without conviction for punching and spitting at a police officer in central Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A man who had to be subdued with pepper spray after assaulting a police officer and spitting in his face has managed to avoid a conviction and was commended for addressing his anger issues.

Te Oneroa Poutai-Watts, 21, appeared before Judge Philip Rzpecky in the Whangārei District Court for sentencing on one charge of assault on a police officer and disorderly behaviour after instigating a fight outside nightclubs in Whangārei.

At around 2am on May 22, 2022, Poutai-Watts was at the corner of Bank Street and Vine Street and confronted a group of males, challenging them to a fight.

A number of people tried to intervene to diffuse the situation. However, Poutai-Watts continued to be aggressive, attempting to instigate fights with passersby.

When police arrived, Poutai-Watts punched one officer to the left side of the head and, after being subdued by pepper spray, spat in the officer’s face. The officer required first aid treatment.

Judge Rzpecky told Poutai-Watts that the views of the victim towards Poutai-Watts have had a significant impact on his future.

“A single punch is all it takes to significantly injure a person. This wasn’t just a pushback assault, this was a deliberate assault by you.

“Police officers turn up to work and shouldn’t go home with a bleeding head. It is incredibly heartening that he suffered no long-term effects. He holds no ill will and could have made this worse for you, and that is to your advantage.”

Judge Rzpecky said that given he was only 19 at the time of the offending, he lacked the ability to make proper decisions and reacted impulsively.

Since the offence, Poutai-Watts has made a donation to Te Ora Hau Community Development, expressed remorse to the victim and engaged with local anger management advocate Phil Paikea to address his anger.

“You face a serious judicial effect on you if a conviction is imposed, and that’s significant on you because you are at the start of your working life. I do find a conviction will follow you for life.”

Judge Rzpecky granted Poutai-Watts a discharge without conviction and wished him luck.