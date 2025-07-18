A man is facing 15 charges after an alleged stealing spree. Photo / NZME

A man has been arrested after an alleged week-long stealing spree from Whangārei supermarkets.

Police say the man was responsible for several large thefts from the supermarkets.

They say he used multiple vehicles to leave the scenes at speed to avoid capture.

Northland Tactical Response Team Senior Sergeant Christian Stainton said an officer spotted the man leaving a Whangārei supermarket and decided to follow him.

“It was a good call because, a short time later, the officer spotted the offender in a completely different car and called for back-up.”