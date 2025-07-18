Advertisement
Whangārei man arrested after alleged supermarket theft spree

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
Quick Read

A man is facing 15 charges after an alleged stealing spree. Photo / NZME

A man has been arrested after an alleged week-long stealing spree from Whangārei supermarkets.

Police say the man was responsible for several large thefts from the supermarkets.

They say he used multiple vehicles to leave the scenes at speed to avoid capture.

Northland Tactical Response Team Senior Sergeant

