Whangarei house auction 'mayhem': 36 bidders vie for deceased estate home

There was auction "mayhem" in Whangārei this week after 36 buyers registered to make bids on a three-bedroom bungalow.

The 1930s deceased estate home at 39 Lovatt Cres in Kensington sold for $725,000 - $200,000 above its rating valuation.

The listing agents, Zoltan Waxman and Devon Cameron, from Ray White Whangārei, said the interest in the house had been huge.

"We had 36 registered bidders. It was one of the biggest auctions we've had – it was mayhem," Cameron said.

In the auction room were first-home buyers, movers and out-of-towners and once the property reached $700,000, there were just two bidders left competing.

"The auctioneer couldn't keep up with the numbers people were calling out," Cameron said.