Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Whangārei Hospital fire CCTV footage shows blaze starting

Brodie Stone
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Fire investigators found the blaze started from a hot exhaust, spreading down rows of cars. Video / Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora

CCTV footage of the Whangārei Hospital carpark blaze that damaged 28 vehicles has been released by Health NZ to quash “ongoing speculation and misinformation”.

The fire broke out just after 2pm on October 21 in the staff carpark between the hospital campus and Raumanga Stream.

The blaze started with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save