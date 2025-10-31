Newly-released footage today shows a dark-coloured ute backing into a parking space and sitting with the engine running for three minutes.
The vehicle then leaves the parking bay when flames begin to appear on the long and dry grass beneath the exhaust.
Group director of operations for Northland Alex Pimm said the footage was to stop ongoing speculation and online misinformation regarding the cause of the fire.
The clip, just over 10 minutes long, showed the fire starting in the grass right up until the camera cable melted and cut the recording.
“This shows just how quickly a fire can start and spread,” Pimm said.
“We’re extremely grateful there were no staff or patient injuries as a result, and at how quickly emergency services arrived at the scene.”
Pimm said Health NZ had since removed some of the vegetation in the carpark, and maintenance work had been carried out to prevent similar incidents in future.
