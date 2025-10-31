Fire investigators found the blaze started from a hot exhaust, spreading down rows of cars. Video / Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora

CCTV footage of the Whangārei Hospital carpark blaze that damaged 28 vehicles has been released by Health NZ to quash “ongoing speculation and misinformation”.

The fire broke out just after 2pm on October 21 in the staff carpark between the hospital campus and Raumanga Stream.

The blaze started with just one vehicle but quickly spread down the rows of cars, sending flames and thick, potentially toxic, smoke into the air.

One witness reported hearing small explosions as fire spread through the busy carpark.

Fire investigator Jason Goffin confirmed last week the fire had been caused by a hot exhaust igniting grass in the carpark.