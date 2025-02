Whangārei Girls' High School is warning students to take care to and from school. Photo / NZME

A Northland high school is sounding a warning after two senior students were approached on their way to school by a man who tried to get them into his car.

Whangārei Girls’ High School principal Sonya Lockyer said the students coped with the Thursday morning incident, then reported it to a teacher. The school notified police.

Fortunately, such incidents were rare, Lockyer said.

However, the school wanted to ensure all students and their whānau were alert to the possible danger.