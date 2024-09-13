Broad has always been an inspirational and motivational figure for his teams, and so it proved again on Thursday.
The Ngunguru team was 0-1 down against Tikipunga at half time ‘and they were all over us’, but after one of Broad’s ‘inspirational team talks’ they came back to win 4-3.
That impact is typical of Broad, fellow Ngunguru player Simon Herbert said, and was a fitting way to end his final game.
‘’Ray’s just a legend of football in Whangārei, having played for so long and coached so many players at different teams. He’s a real inspiration and his team pep talks really motivate the boys,’’ Herbert said.
‘’He really geed up the team at half time (on Thursday) and inspired us to the result.’’
Despite kicking his last ball, Broad will continue supporting and motivating the team at training and on game days for as long as he can.
Broad grew up in London, supporting Chelsea, coming here on the recommendation of his father ‘who had travelled the world a bit’ in 1963. He settled at Ngunguru with wife Jacqui and he has never looked back.
He originally played rugby ‘because I was a big Sid Going fan and the standard of football here in those days wasn’t very flash’, but after an injury, he started playing football in 1983 for Tikipunga.
He’s since played for or coached at Madhatters, Central Brown and Ngunguru, and his depth of knowledge of the beautiful game is unrivalled.
Broad said his love of the game had kept him involved for so long and he loved to train the next generation of players as they came through. In fact there’ll be many players in Whangārei who have benefited from his expertise.
‘’I just love football, It’s a great game and you make some life long friendships through it. And I feel really privileged to have been involved this long,’’Broad said.
It’s a sentiment shared by his team, with the Ngunguru boys who, as a sign of their respect, got him a club hoodie with ‘Sir Ray’ printed on the back to show just how highly they thought of him.
So what has he enjoyed most about the teams he’s played for and coached?
‘’I’ve enjoyed them all really, it’s been an honour to be involved and help out. But this is my last hurrah.