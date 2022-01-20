Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Whangārei family's dog attacked on Ōtangarei property

5 minutes to read
Bruce is survived by his sister Poppy (front). Photo / Supplied

By
Avina Vidyadharan

Multimedia journalist

A Whangārei family watched in horror as their pet dog Bruce was mauled by another canine while its owner allegedly looked on.

Bruce had to be put down by a vet and now the

