An Whangarei engineering firm has been ordered to pay more than $70,000 after an employee injured an index finger which had to be partly amputated.
It was the second prosecution against Avon Industries in just over six years for breaches of the Health and Safety in Employment Act 1992, with another worker losing part of his right index finger after an accident in 2009.
WorkSafe laid one charge of failing to take steps to ensure the safety of an employee against the company, which operates a metal manufacturing plant at Pipiwai Rd in Kamo, after Robert Panui injured his right index finger on September 30, 2014.
Avon Industries pleaded not guilty but was found liable after a hearing in the Whangarei District Court last October. The company appeared for sentencing on Friday.
Mr Panui was operating a 90-tonne press to produce 300 insulator Z-brackets by cutting up six-metre long lengths of flat steel. Steel is inserted through the front of the press until it hits a back-stopper before the press is operated and the appropriate length is cut.